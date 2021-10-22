Piers Morgan Quits ITV’s ‘Life Stories’ After 12 Years, Teases New Show

Controversial media personality Piers Morgan has quit U.K. broadcaster ITV’s “Life Stories” after 12 years.

The show featured interviews with well-known celebrities,

“BREAKING NEWS: I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows. My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show. It’s been a blast!” Morgan tweeted on Thursday.

Kate Garraway is a co-anchor on “Good Morning Britain,” ITV’s breakfast show that Morgan used to host. Garraway will host the remainder of this series of “Life Stories,” as Morgan steps down at the end of the year after a final “Life Stories” interview with Garraway herself.

Morgan had stormed off the GMB set after an altercation with weatherman Alex Beresford, who called Morgan’s behavior “diabolical,” following his remarks about Meghan Markle.

Speaking the morning after Markle and husband Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in March, Morgan had said he didn’t “believe a word” of Markle’s claims, including that she was deeply unhappy after marrying into the British royal family and had considered self-harm. This drew more than 58,000 complaints to U.K. mediator Ofcom and paved the way for his eventual departure from the show.

However, “Life Stories” continued. Meanwhile, in September, Morgan signed a global deal with Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News and News Corp. Under the terms of the deal, he will host a daily TV show that will air on weeknights in the U.K., U.S. and Australia, write a weekly column for Murdoch’s U.K. tabloid The Sun and the U.S. publication The New York Post and also present a series of true crime documentaries. The TV show will air on Fox Nation in the U.S., talkTV in the U.K. and Sky News Australia.

On Friday, Morgan teased the new show while thanking the “Life Stories” team including producer Yvonne Alexander.

“Life Stories has been a special part of my life for 12 years & I’m so grateful to all the amazing guests, the brilliant LS production team led by ⁦fabulous ⁦ @ennovyrednaxela – and of course to you, the viewers. Thank you!

ps News about my exciting new show to come soon.”

“We would like to thank Piers for over a hundred engaging, compelling and insightful ‘Life Stories’ over the past 12 years where his interviewees have included the very best names in showbiz, business and politics,” an ITV spokesperson told Variety. “We wish him the very best of luck with all of his future ventures. Kate is a brilliant journalist and an inquisitive interviewer and we look forward to her forthcoming three shows.”