Piers Morgan Scandal: News as Usual at ‘Good Morning Britain’ Without Controversial Presenter

It was news as usual at U.K. broadcaster ITV’s breakfast show “Good Morning Britain” on Wednesday after presenter Piers Morgan’s dramatic exit on Tuesday.

The show began at 6am local time on Wednesday, presented by Ranvir Singh, who led with the news of the Queen finally breaking her silence over the explosive interview given by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Oprah Winfrey that was first broadcast on CBS in the U.S. on Sunday.

Singh began the show saying, “I know what’s on your mind, we’ll get to it,” adding that Morgan’s regular co-host Susanna Reid would be joining at 6.30am.

Morgan quit on Tuesday after his remarks on Meghan Markle drew more than 41,000 complaints leading to an investigation by U.K. media regulator Ofcom.

Meanwhile, U.K. tabloid newspaper The Sun claims that Morgan quit because he refused to apologize on air over his controversial remarks on Markle. Variety has reached out to ITV for comment.

“Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight. He’d have told me to do exactly the same thing. @GMB #TrustYourGut” tweeted Morgan late Tuesday evening.

