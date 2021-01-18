‘Peaky Blinders’ to End After Sixth and Final Season

Hit BBC drama “Peaky Blinders” will end after its sixth and final season, but creator and writer Steven Knight has promised the story will “continue in another form.”

Hugely popular overseas, the series follows the story of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his notorious family’s rise to power against the backdrop of working class, post-WWI Birmingham. BBC confirmed the show’s terminus on Monday, when announcing that it had resumed production in the U.K. under strict COVID guidelines.

Cillian Murphy back on set for season 6 BBC

The season 6 ending is something of a surprise given Knight previously told Entertainment Weekly in 2019 that “Peaky Blinders” would live to see season 7. However, a year’s delay in production due to the pandemic is likely to have accelerated plans to wrap with season 6.

Knight said in a statement on Monday: “’Peaky’ is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach said: “Along with our wonderful, supportive partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get ‘Peaky’ safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the ‘Peaky’ fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Steve’s scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of ‘Peaky Blinders’ will most definitely live on.”

Season 6 is written by Knight, while season 5 helmer Anthony Byrne returns to direct and Nick Goding will produce.

Executive producers include Mandabach, Knight, Byrne, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason and Cillian Murphy. Tommy Bulfin is executive producer for the BBC and Lucy Bedford is executive producer for Tiger Aspect. Peaky Blinders, from Caryn Mandabach Productions, is co-produced with Tiger Aspect Productions and distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.

“Peaky Blinders” first aired on BBC Two in 2013 and has grown to become one of the public broadcaster’s biggest hits overseas. It made the transition to flagship channel BBC One for season 5 in 2019, and is available around the world on Netflix. The program’s ending also poses questions for global distributor Banijay Rights, for whom “Peaky Blinders” is the crown jewel in an extensive scripted portfolio.