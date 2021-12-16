Pantaya, Caribbean Wrap Production on Dominican Original ‘Líos de Familia,’ Reveal Top-Notch Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

In a further expansive move from Pantaya, the U.S. Spanish-language streaming service and Dominican Republic-based Caribbean Films have wrapped principal production on premium comedy series “Líos en familia” (“Trouble in the Building”), Pantaya’s first Caribbean original.

“Líos” will be released in the U.S. and Puerto Rico on Pantaya in the first quarter of 2022.

The production partners also unveiled Thursday the large Dominican cast on what is described as a “laugh-out-loud” ensemble series – led by duo Raymond Pozo and Miguel Céspedes, stars of 2018 box office smash hit “Qué león” – and actor-comedian-writer Cheddy García (“Trabajo Sucio”), a Soberano Awards Best Actress winner.

Also attracting some of the Dominican Republic film industry’s biggest marquee names behind the camera, “Trouble” is directed by Frank Perozo, whose credits include “Qué León,” “Los Leones,” “Colao” and the upcoming “Flow Calle,” with the experienced José Enrique Pintor (“Culpables”) serving as co-director.

Pintor penned the screenplay with Juan Tejeda (“Paraiso Para 2”); Kendy Yanoreth serves as a general producer for the show.

“Líos de Familia” is executive produced by James McNamara and Anjanette Delgado from Pantaya and Gregory Quinn and Zumaya Cordero at Caribbean Films.

Announced Thursday, the series’ cast also features top-notch Caribbean actors, many from the Dominican Republic and some stars in Perozo’s past and upcoming movies: Irving Alberti (“Que León”), Kenny Grullón (“Todas las Mujeres son Iguales”), Marta González (“Flow Calle”), Ana María Arias (“Colao”), Anderson Humor (“No Es Lo Que Parece”), Candy Flow (“No Es Lo Que Parece”) and Rosmery Herrand (“La Vida de los Reyes”).

Miguel Cespedes, Cheddy Garcia and Raymond Pozo Credit: Aneury De la Cruz Rojas / Jochy Campusano Studio / Pantaya

Also co-starring are Ulda Capell (“La Vida de los Reyes”), Brea Frank (“Flow Calle”), Anyelina Sánchez (“Los Leones”), Ramcelis De Jesús, Luis Bryan Mesa (“Malpaso”), recording artist Nino Freestyle. Special guests take in Jorge Pabón “Molusco” (“Los Domirriqueños”) and TV personality Francisca Lachapel (Univision’s “¡Despierta América!” and 2015’s Nuestra Belleza Latina Winner).

Though boasting an exciting arthouse scene, movies from the Dominican Republic enjoy one of the biggest market shares of any country in the Caribbean or Latin America, thanks in large part to big wide-audience comedies grounded, however, in broad Dominican realities.

In somewhat similar vein, premium series “Líos de Familia” turns on the residents of a lively middle-class building in Santo Domingo whose tenants take in characters from all walks of life, Pantaya said Thursday.

These include a disgraced politician (Céspedes) and his wife (González), a God-fearing bank worker (Pozo) who carries a candle for his neighbor (García), a hairdresser with a teen daughter (Herrand) and rambunctious mom (Arias).

There’s also a music producer (Alberti) and his young rapper charge (Nino Freestyle) and “The Girls” (including Candy Flow) who tout web cam subscriptions to streamed records of their lives from their 4th-floor apartment. The question the series asks is: How on earth can such a disparate community become a real family in the end?

As of 2016, about 13 million Americans — about 4% of the total U.S. population — had Caribbean ancestry. That number is still swelling.

“Pantaya has been very successful attracting the large and growing Caribbean audience in the U.S. specifically with movies from Caribbean Films such as ‘Que León,’ ‘Colao,’ ‘No Es Lo Que Parece’ and many others,” commented Paul Presburger, CEO of Pantaya.

“The logical next step in our relationship was to create an original premium series which we are confident will become a must-watch for U.S. Dominican and Puerto Rican audiences,” he added, noting that “collaborating with Gregory Quinn and Zumaya Cordero from Caribbean Films and the magnificent cast that is part of this series, including the Dominican Kings of Comedy Raymond and Miguel, is just the first step.”

“Pantaya’s vision and long-term commitment to Latin American film is unparalleled in the industry. They understand the nuances of the U.S. Hispanic market and that is clearly reflected in the depth and diversity of their library and originals. We are proud to partner with the Pantaya team again on this occasion,” observed Gregory Quinn, managing partner of Caribbean Films.