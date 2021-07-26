Jesse Fawcett’s Fireworks Media Group Launches With ‘Pamela Anderson’s Home Reno Project,’ TikTok star Kris Collins (EXCLUSIVE)

Prolific television producer Jesse Fawcett (“Big Timber”) has launched new outfit Fireworks Media Group with several production deals.

The company is producing new original series “Pamela Anderson’s Home Reno Project” (working title) for HGTV Canada, with “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson returning to her Canadian roots to rebuild the family home of her dreams. The series is executive produced by Brandon Lee, Fawcett and Fireworks’ president of Canada, Robert Hardy. Corus Studios will distribute the series internationally.

Fireworks Media Group has also secured an exclusive first-look scripted development deal with TikTok star Kris Collins, who has over 32 million followers and 1.4 billion likes on social media.

In addition, Fireworks is currently in production on second seasons of the real estate unscripted series “Selling the Big Easy” for HGTV in the U.S. as well as Corus Studios’ “Big Timber,” which revolves around logger and sawmill owner Kevin Wenstob and airs on History in Canada and Netflix in the U.S. and internationally.

Fireworks is a North American-based production company set up to develop and produce premium unscripted and scripted content. Fawcett was a co-founding partner of global content company Essential Media Group where he led North American operations until the company was sold to Kew Media in 2018. In 2020, Fawcett and Greg Quail re-acquired the assets of Essential from Kew and relaunched as EQ Media Group, before Fawcett set up Fireworks.

“Launching Fireworks will allow me to focus entirely on my U.S. and Canadian-based productions, which is where my heart is,” said Fawcett. “We’re hitting the ground running with an amazing slate of shows and an incredible production team. It’s an exciting time.”

Other shows completed during Fawcett’s tenure at EQ include “No Demo Reno” on HGTV, “Restored” on Discovery Plus, “Ghost Loop” for Travel Channel and “Texas Flip N’ Move” on DIY Network.