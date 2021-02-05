Olivia Colman, Matt Smith, Patricia Allison, Rob Brydon Lead Voice Cast of BBC’s ‘Superworm’

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”), Matt Smith (“Doctor Who”), Patricia Allison (“Sex Education”) and Rob Brydon (“The Trip” franchise) lead the voice cast of BBC animation special “Superworm.”

Based on the book “Superworm,” written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, the half-hour show will air over Christmas on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The show follows Superworm, who is a hero always on hand to help out all the other animals and insects, whose latest challenge is to fight the wicked Wizard Lizard and his servant Crow.

Colman said: “This is such a lovely project to be involved with. When reading the script, and imagining all those goings on at the end of the garden, I could really get a feel for the pure fun and joy that the film will bring. I’ve always loved these charming productions at Christmas and I’m delighted to be voicing the narrator.”

Matt Smith said: “I’m delighted to play the part of Superworm. And join such a fabulous cast of actors, artists and storytellers. What fun to be part of the BBC’s Christmas line up in this great children’s tale.”

“Superworm” is being directed by Sarah Scrimgeour and Jac Hamman, from a script by Max Lang and Suzanne Lang. The producer is Barney Goodland with executive producers Martin Pope and Michael Rose for Magic Light Pictures. Animation services will be provided by Blue Zoo Animation Studio.

The show was acquired by Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, and Tommy Bulfin, commissioning editor, BBC drama.

Donaldson and Scheffler are creators of “The Gruffalo.” “Superworm” is the ninth TV adaptation of a Donaldson/Scheffler title for the BBC. “Zog and the Flying Doctors,” which aired on Christmas Day 2020 and starred Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon, secured 7 million viewers in consolidated 30-day viewing.

Tommy Bulfin said: “The Donaldson and Scheffler adaptations are a lynchpin of the Christmas schedule and we’re thrilled to be collaborating with them and the award-winning Magic Light Pictures again this year. I can’t wait for audiences to fall in love with ‘Superworm,’ who is super-long and super-strong.”