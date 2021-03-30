‘Feel Good’ Producer Objective Fiction Sets Up U.S. Operation Led by Hannah Mackay

Objective Fiction, producer of Netflix/Channel 4 show “Feel Good,” is setting up a permanent U.S.-based operation.

Hannah Mackay, previously the outfit’s head of scripted, will be relocating to Los Angeles to take up the role of senior VP, Objective Fiction America, with immediate effect.

Mackay’s focus will be on North American original commissions, alongside U.S./U.K. co-productions. Objective Fiction’s current slate of U.S. developments include a project from “Feel Good” creator and star Mae Martin for Netflix; “The Hook,” by Neil Forsyth and John Niven; and “Designer Spy” by Kevin Cecil and Andy Riley, both for AMC Studios; “Witless,” a co-production with Funny or Die for CBS Studios; and a female take on “Peep Show” for FX.

Objective Fiction’s new U.S. office will also help the international growth of Tannadice Pictures, a label they established in 2020 with “Guilt” writer Neil Forsyth.

Mackay’s producer credits at Objective Fiction include the final season of “Peep Show” in 2015, for which she was BAFTA-nominated and “Year of the Rabbit” for Channel 4 and IFC in 2019, as well as serving as an executive producer on the first season of “Feel Good” in 2020. She has also served as script editor on “Fresh Meat,” and on the BAFTA-winning “Toast of London.”

Objective Fiction founder Ben Farrell said: “Opening an L.A. base is the logical creative evolution for Objective Fiction, based both on our current U.S. projects and our ambition to grow our North American business. Hannah Mackay has been a key figure in our success thus far and I’m delighted she has agreed to lead this exciting new chapter for Objective Fiction.”

Mackay said: “I could not be more excited to be spearheading the next chapter in the story of Objective Fiction. Objective is one of the most beloved comedy brands in the U.K., with a reputation for nurturing original voices with something distinctive and unusual to say. So I can’t wait to start evolving that brand yet further in the U.S. and creating new work that builds on our previous successes.”

Objective Fiction America will be based alongside Objective Media Group America, within All3Media America.

Objective Fiction’s shows also include “Witless” for BBC Three, “Eric, Ernie & Me” for BBC Four, and upcoming ITV series “The Larkins,” and “Toast of Tinseltown” for BBC One.