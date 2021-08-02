Noel Clarke Officially Out From His All3Media-Backed Production Company

Noel Clarke is officially out from his production company, Unstoppable Film and TV, following multiple sexual misconduct and bullying allegations that emerged against the British actor this spring.

A spokesperson for “Fleabag” superindie All3Media, which backed Unstoppable in 2018, tells Variety: “Noel Clarke has left Unstoppable Film and TV. Jason Maza has also left the company.”

The Discovery and Liberty Global-owned All3Media began investigating Clarke immediately after an investigation by British newspaper The Guardian was published in late April. He was swiftly suspended from his company, alongside Maza, who ran the company with Clarke.

Clarke and Maza formed Unstoppable in 2007, and produced over 10 feature films, including “Brotherhood,” “10×10” and “The Fight.” The company also co-produced Sky’s buddy cop comedy “Bulletproof,” starring Clarke and Ashley Walters. The Comcast-backed broadcaster officially canceled the show in late May, as revealed by Variety.

Sources tell Variety that junior production staff at Unstoppable have already moved on to new roles at other companies, or are in the process of doing so. It’s believed that All3Media is looking at the various projects that were in development at the London-based outfit, which could move to other companies in the portfolio. It’s likely that Unstoppable will be wound down.

The Guardian’s investigation saw 20 women who have worked with Clarke in a professional setting come forward, all of whom made an array of allegations against the “Bulletproof” star, including sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying between 2004 and 2019.

Clarke has “vehemently” denied all allegations made against him.