Germany’s Night Train Media Grabs Majority Stake in Non-Scripted London Distributor BossaNova (EXCLUSIVE)

Former Tele München Group managing director Herbert Kloiber’s Night Train Media has taken a majority stake in London-based non-scripted distributor BossaNova as it looks to align its documentary and drama businesses.

Under the deal, BossaNova — founded last year by non-scripted veterans Paul Heaney and Dina Subhani — will have access to an acquisition fund to fulfil the company’s mission of co-creating and co-funding projects by matching producers with the most relevant platforms and broadcasters: a clever model in the non-scripted arena that was popularized by Heaney at his former company, TCB Media Rights, which was sold to “Pooch Perfect” distributor Beyond Rights last summer.

Earlier this year, as part of its inaugural BossaNova Development Day, the distributor connected with more than 50 buyers and commissioners from 35 channels and platforms with 30 producers, who pitched over 75 new projects. The company has also recently made its first volume catalogue buy, acquiring more than 650 hours of Australia and New Zealand’s largest independently owned factual producers, CJZ and Greenstone.

In the year or so since setting up Night Train, Kloiber has received a long-term investment from private equity fund Serafin Group, and boarded a number of scripted projects like futuristic drama “Veil” and psychological thriller “The Ex-Wife” from “Downton Abbey” star and writer Catherine Steadman.

Kloiber said: “As NTM continues to diversify and dive into the factual space, we are thrilled to have found BossaNova. Paul’s track record building distribution assets, his market standing and vision are second to none. We are hugely excited to be working together and to mark this exciting chapter in NTM’s expansion with the BossaNova team.”

Heaney added: ‘We feel we have met the perfect commercial and creative partners for BossaNova in NTM, with its Serafin backing it has the necessary financial stability and integrity to assure we can grow BossaNova across the long term, not just the short and get projects off the ground and on screen, coupled with a dedication to creating excellent content. Herbert and his team are TV people first and foremost with the necessary business acumen to ensure resources are available. It’s a partnership that promises great things.”

BossaNova was advised by Dane Phillips of GothamStreet on its acquisition by Night Train Media.

(Pictured, L-R: Herbert Kloiber, Paul Heaney)