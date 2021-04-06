Nicely Entertainment Hires NENT Studios U.K. Executive Scott Kirkpatrick (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicely Entertainment has hired NENT Studios U.K. executive Scott Kirkpatrick as executive VP of distribution and co-productions.

Kirkpatrick joins the Los Angeles-based Nicely following his departure from the Scandinavian NENT Group-backed distributor and producer, which was previously known as DRG. Kirkpatrick was senior VP of North American sales, co-production and global digital strategy for the outfit, which sells ITV’s “Doc Martin” and BBC and ABC Australia’s “The Cry.”

His appointment at Nicely Entertainment, which is just over a year old, marks a reunion for Kirkpatrick and founder Vanessa Shapiro, who previously worked together at MarVista Entertainment, where Kirkpatrick served as executive director of distribution. Previously, he worked at ICAP Media as VP of sales and media brokerage, and Bennet Media Worldwide as director of international sales.

“I’m delighted that Scott and I will be working together again. He’s a talented executive with deep industry experience and will be invaluable as we continue to grow the company,” said Shapiro, CEO of Nicely Entertainment. “We’re very proud that amid this COVID pandemic, we will be releasing a total of 12 new movies this year, with four showcased to buyers at MipTV. We applaud all of our talent and content creators for all of their hard work in adapting to this new normal.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Nicely Entertainment,” Kirkpatrick added. “Vanessa is an extraordinary businesswoman and has an incredible pulse on the industry. I’m very much looking forward to seeing Nicely continue its strong growth curve and cannot wait to dive into brokering deals on her new slate of films and television co-productions.”

At next week’s MipTV, Nicely will present four original titles, including two holiday movies and two romances. The films include “Christmas in Crumbs” and “Wedding Cake Dreams,” both co-produced with BRB Studios; and “A Christmas Wish in Hudson” and “10 Steps to Love,” which are co-produced with Sappy Films.

Founded in January 2020 by former Gaumont executive Shapiro, Nicely Entertainment co-produced and released a total of seven movies in 2020, with 12 more set for release in 2021. The company is also focusing on the production of drama series and YA content with five new series in different stages of development and production. The first, to be released this year, is the Netflix Original series “Dive Club” (12 x 22′), commissioned by Network 10, Australia, and co-produced with The Steve Jaggi Company. The series follows a group of skilled teenage divers who race to find their best friend when she disappears after a storm hits their small coastal town, bringing its deepest secrets to the surface.