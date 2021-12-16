Netflix Drops Chilling Trailer for Stop-Motion Anthology ‘The House’ – Global Bulletin

TRAILER

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its upcoming adult stop-motion anthology special “The House,” produced by U.K.-based Nexus Studios and coming to the streamer on Jan. 14. The special features three unconnected stories which Netflix described as an “eccentric dark comedy” when it was presented at Annecy in June. The stories centers around a single house in three realities, and those who live there. In the trailer, we meet some of the human and animal inhabitants and get a taste of the program’s blood-cooling aesthetics and tone.

The special is loaded with top-tier talent. Chapter one is directed by Belgian auteurs Emma de Swaef and Marc James Roels (“This Magnificent Cake!”), Chapter two by Swedish director Niki Lindroth von Bahr (“The Burden”) and Chapter three by Paloma Baeza (“Poles Apart”). The voice cast boasts a start-studded lineup including Mia Goth, Matthew Goode, Claudie Blakley, Mark Heap, Joshua McGuire, Stephanie Cole, Miranda Richardson, Jarvis Cocker, Sven Wollter, Yvonne Lombard, Bimini Bon Boulash, Susan Wokoma, Helena Bonham-Carter, Paul Kaye, and Will Sharpe.

ADAPTATION

Banijay Rights has announced a new adaptation of Darren Star’s (“Sex and the City”) U.S. series “Younger” for Ukraine after a local remake was commissioned by Noviy – also known as Novy Channel – to be produced by Art Forms Productions. The deal comes after similar announcements for local adaptations in China and South Korea. The original series, based on the 2005 novel of the same title by Pamela Redmond Satran and starring two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, is produced by TV Land and has sold in 192 countries.

“Throughout its successful run in the US, ‘Younger’ has built up a strong audience base with stunning characters and universal themes. We’re in no doubt this local adaptation will resonate strongly with viewers in the Ukraine,” said Claire Jago, executive VP of sales and acquisitions at Banijay Rights.

Pictured: Hilary Duff as Kelsey and Sutton Foster as Liza of the series YOUNGER. Photo Cr: Nicole Rivelli/2021 ViacomCBS, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Courtesy of TV Land

APPOINTMENT

Cumulus Visual Effects, an offshoot of Australia’s Byron Bay Studios, located in the Northern Rivers district of New South Wales, has appointed Genevieve Camilleri as VFX supervisor, heading a team of 40 VFX artists from March 2022. Her most recent role was VFX supervisor at Fin Design and Effects. She was previously at Mr. X in Adelaide, Industrial Light and Magic in Vancouver, Canada and Method Studios in Montreal. Her body of work includes films “Peter Rabbit,” “Doctor Strange,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Camilleri received an Oscar nomination last year for her effects work on the Netflix series “Love and Monsters.”

*****

BAFTA has announced that Luke Hebblethwaite, former insight and innovation manager at U.K. games trade association Ukie, has been appointed as the Academy’s new head of games. Reporting to BAFTA executive director of awards and content Emma Baehr, Hebblethwaite takes the position at a time when the organization is looking to solidify its position as a leading international cultural organization within the gaming industry. “Games play an ever more important role at the heart of culture and I’m determined to build on BAFTA’s excellent work to date in cementing games in their rightful place alongside the best of the creative and screen sectors,” said Hebblethwaite.

DEVELOPMENT

Terence Films (“Criminal Pacific,” “Magnificat”), a Banijay France label, has unveiled a new feature film adaptation of Hélène Jousse’s best-selling novel “The Hands of Louis Braille,” to be adapted and directed by Patrice Leconte (“The Hairdresser’s Husband,” “The Man on the Train”). Leconte will be joined as co-screenwriter by Serge Frydman (“Now or Never,” “The Girl on the Bridge”), with the pair working together to bring the true-life story of Louis Braille who lost his sight at four years old and changed the future for visually impaired persons when he invented the tactile writing system which bears his name.

MUSIC

BBC Studios and Mercury Studios – a Universal Music Group studio – have agreed to a new development deal in which the two entities will team on the creation of a diverse pipeline of music-driven IP for U.K. and international audiences. According to the companies, teams from both parties will work together on developing new and ambitious IP including formats, series and documentaries from four main categories: history; social purpose; specialist factual; and factual entertainment. Mercury and BBC Studios will then handle distribution of finalized projects on a case-by-case basis.