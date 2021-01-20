Netflix Commissions Women’s Stories Anthology “Pitta Kathalu” in India – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Netflix commissions Telugu-language anthology “Pitta Kathalu” in India and graphic novel adaptation “Heartstopper” in the U.K.; WarnerMedia announces HBO Max Latin America leadership roles ahead of the platform’s rollout in the territory; ITV Studios opens its Factual Pitch program; NewImages Festival strengthens its XR alliances in Taiwan; and Filmzie launches its TV series programming.

ANTHOLOGY

After 2020 Tamil-language anthology “Paava Kadhaigal,” Netflix India has teamed again with Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and Ashi Dua’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment for Telugu-language anthology “Pitta Kathalu” (Short Stories).

Tharun Bhascker (“Pelli Choopulu”), B.V. Nandini Reddy (“Oh Baby”), Nag Ashwin (“Mahanati”) and Sankalp Reddy (“Antariksham 9000 kmph”) direct the four-part anthology film, which features stories about bold women.

The cast includes Lakshmi Manchu, Amala Paul, Shruti Haasan and Eesha Rebba as the leads and the film also stars Ashima Narwal, Jagapathi Babu, Satya Dev, Saanve Megghana and Sanjith Hegde. – Naman Ramachandran

SERIES

Netflix has commissioned See-Saw Films to produce new YA drama “Heartstopper,” based on Alice Oseman’s popular graphic novel series and directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Euros Lyn (“Sherlock,” “Doctor Who”).

Oseman penned all eight episodes of the series, which will be executive produced by Lyn along with See-Saw’s Patrick Walters, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman.

“Heartstopper” began life as a web comic, shared across platforms like Tumblr and Tapas, where it grew an outstanding following. Oseman has since published three book volumes of the series which follows Charlie and Nick, two friends at an all-boys school in Kent. Friendship turns into attraction, and the couple looks to their close-knit group of friends for support as they come out in their own unique way.

FACTUAL

ITV Studios has kicked off its annual Factual Pitch program, opening a call for submissions which runs until Jan. 28. The program brings together producers and global broadcasters to facilitate the creation and production of new factual content.

Producers with ideas from the true crime, lifestyle, hidden worlds and armchair travel genres are encouraged to submit their plans, which ITV Studios and its international partners – ITV, Channel 4, A+E Networks U.K., Seven Network Australia, PBS, Discovery and Tencent Video in China – will consider for possible financing, production and distribution support.

FESTIVALS

France’s NewImages Festival has announced one new strategic partnership and renewed another, intended to create and fortify connections between France and Taiwan in the world of immersive reality production.

Taiwan Creative Content Agency will work with NewImages to establish Taiwan-France XR Day, a Paris-based event featuring French and Taiwanese XR actors to be held just before NewImages’ July 9 inauguration, with a follow-up in Taipei in the fall.

In partnership with the Kaohsiung Film Festival – French Office in Taipei, NewImages has renewed its Taiwan XR Residency program, open to creators of all types of extended reality content. The program allows one French creator to work on project development for six to eight weeks, and includes a creation fund of €10,000 ($12,100).

STREAMING

AVOD platform Filmzie, which recently launched as a linear channel on Samsung TV Plus, took its first steps into TV series streaming in the U.K. on Tuesday, backed by programming from All3Media International secured in a previous deal.

Jack Whitehall-led comedy “Fresh Meat” kicked off the platform’s launch, set to be joined in the coming weeks by other series including Ross Kemp’s “Ultimate Force,” Peter Capaldi-starred Scottish thriller “Field of Blood” and Lynda La Plante’s “The Commander,” among others.

Filmzie is also available on Fire TV, as an iOS and Android app and through filmzie.com.