Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ Part 3 Now Filming in Paris

Netflix’s hit series “Lupin” is currently shooting its highly anticipated third instalment in Paris with French star Omar Sy reprising his role as Assane Diop, a character inspired by the world famous gentleman thief and master of disguise, Arsène Lupin. The show is Netflix’s second biggest international hit after “Squid Game.”

The production was announced on Thursday by both Netflix and Sy on their respective Twitter accounts. Sy, who is now based in Los Angeles, posted a selfie with his staple bright smile against a rooftop view of Paris, with a caption that reads “Feels good being home! Lupin, Part 3, now in production.”

Ici, c’est (toujours) Paris !

Lupin, Partie 3, tournage en cours. Feels good being home !

Lupin, Part 3, now in production.

Netflix posted the same picture to announce the production, with a caption that reads: “Guess who’s back and ready to steal the show?

Guess who’s back and ready to steal the show? Lupin Part 3 is now in production! pic.twitter.com/sSELMRqqPt — Netflix (@netflix) November 18, 2021

Produced by Gaumont, the contemporary adaptation was created by George Kay, in collaboration with François Uzan (“Family Business”), based on the iconic novels by French writer Maurice LeBlanc, who created the character in 1905.

“Lupin” has been a global hit for the streamer. Part 1 is believed to have been watched by more than 70 million households. Sy also served as creative producer on some episodes of “Lupin.”

Followed the success of the show, Netflix and Sy entered a multi-year feature film deal that marks Netflix’s first deal with a French talent or filmmaker. Under the pact, Sy’s Paris and L.A.-based production company are developing original films for Netflix, with Sy starring in the projects and also acting as executive producer.

When announcing the deal, Sy said he has “experienced Netflix’s collaboration with artists and their passion to bring unique and diverse stories to homes all over the world.”

Earlier this week, Sy celebrated in Paris the 10-year anniversary of the release of the film “Intouchables” with his co-star Francois Cluzet, directors Olivier Nakache, Eric Toledano and Gaumont CEO Sidonie Dumas.