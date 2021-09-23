NBCUniversal, BBC in Groundbreaking Unscripted Formats Partnership

BBC and NBCUniversal have joined forces in the hope of discovering a new wave of translatlantic unscripted formats.

The two companies have previously shared formats, with NBCUniversal remaking BBC’s “The Wheel” (pictured above), “The Weakest Link” and “Dragon’s Den,” and BBC remaking NBCU’s gameshow “The Wall.”

The new partnership, which was developed by BBC Entertainment’s Syeda Irtizaali and Universal Studio Group’s (a division of NBCUniversal) Ed Havard, VP of creative partnerships, aims to build on these successes by developing and commissioning a broad range of unscripted gems from U.K.-based production companies.

Production companies should feel unfettered by genre and can expect “an aligned set of terms” from both NBCUniversal and BBC, based on the British corporation’s (more favorable) trading agreements. An outline will be made available to prospective partners. BBC Entertainment commissioners Pinki Chambers and Neil McCallum will oversee submissions alongside NBCUniversal’s Havard and Sharon Vuong.

Both companies are looking for formats and shows with global appeal that will resonate on linear and SVOD on both sides of the Atlantic. They are also keen to see diversity both on and off screen as part of the process.

“This unique partnership is such an exciting opportunity for U.K.-based producers,” said Kate Phillips, BBC commissioning’s director of entertainment. “We want to lead the way in finding and investing in high impact, returnable British ideas and formats from all nations and regions, and this collaboration with NBCU will enable producers to develop their ideas at scale and win commissions on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Jenny Groom, EVP of entertainment unscripted content, NBCUniversal television and streaming said: “In such a competitive landscape, we love the idea of amplifying our audiences and creative output in partnership with the BBC. There is no better partner for NBCU and with Sharon Vuong and her team helping to lead the charge for us, we look forward to bringing the next great wave of unscripted formats to viewers across the globe.”