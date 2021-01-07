NBC Orders ‘Secret Bridesmaids’ Business’ Adaptation From Keshet, Universal

NBC is developing “Ties That Bind,” a drama based on Seven Studios’ Australian miniseries “Secret Bridesmaids’ Business,” from writer Deirdre Shaw (“Jane The Virgin”), Keshet Studios and Universal Television.

Starring Abbie Cornish (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”), Katie McGrath (“Supergirl”) and Georgina Haig (“Once Upon A Time”) alongside Alexander England (“Covenant”), “Secret Bridesmaids’ Business” (pictured) is itself based on Elizabeth Coleman’s stage play inspired by her eponymous book that premiered on Australia’s Seven Network. Keshet International distributes both the format and tape of the series.

“Ties That Bind” is set to be a thriller in which three women make a promise to one another that leads them to embark on dangerous secrets that threaten to implode their lives. Facing dire consequences, they must rely on the power of their friendship to survive.

Peter Traugott, president of Keshet Studios, said: “With its well-crafted relationships and cliff-hanger plot, Seven Studios’ ‘Secret Bridesmaids’ Business’ is compelling viewing. We are delighted to be developing this show for NBC alongside Universal Television.”

Shaw executive produces with Traugott, Avi Nir of the Keshet Media Group, and Alon Shtruzman of Keshet International, alongside Seven Studios’ Julie McGauran, MaryAnne Carroll and Amanda Crittenden. Universal Television is the studio.

Keshet Studios has several different projects at various stages of development or production, including U.S. adaptations of the hit family drama “The A Word,” based on Keren Margalit’s “Yellow Peppers,” for NBC with Arika Mittman; David Applebaum’s “La Brea” for NBC, a high concept drama about a family torn apart when a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in LA; Ronen Bergman’s “Rise and Kill First” with Yuval Adler for HBO; “The Stuntwoman” with Academy Award winner Guy Nativ; and “All the Rivers” with Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano.