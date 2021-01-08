‘Great British Bake Off’ Star Nadiya Hussain to Voice CBeebies Show ‘What’s On Your Head?’

Nadiya Hussain, who shot to global stardom when she won the 2015 edition of “The Great British Bake Off,” is set to voice new CBeebies show “What’s On Your Head?”

Produced by London and Bristol-based indie outfit Gold Wala, the show is a 10-part factual entertainment series inspired by the wearing of face masks during the pandemic. It was commissioned for CBeebies, the BBC’s free-to-air children’s television network aimed at children aged 7 and below.

“What’s On Your Head?” will explore the different things people wear on their face or head for religious, cultural, professional and safety reasons. From hijabs to lawyer’s wigs, scuba masks to firefighter helmets, the series is a new way for children to understand the world around them using a combination of live action and animation that celebrates diversity, humanizes difference and explains the reasons why people decide to put something on to cover their head or face.

It will feature diverse talent including racing champion Jamie Chadwick, Sikh model Rajvatan Singh Rathour and the first Black woman to become a Church of England bishop, Rose Hudson-Wilkin. Dance music duo Basement Jaxx have composed the theme music.

“What’s On Your Head?” Gold Wala

Faraz Osman, founder and managing director of Gold Wala, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing a new format to CBeebies to reflect their renewed commitment to diversity in the modern world. Inspired by a year where children have seen everyone around them cover their faces, ‘What’s On Your Head?’ will celebrate difference and reward curiosity. We can’t wait for families to enjoy the bright, modern and joyful world that we have created.”

Cheryl Taylor, head of content for BBC Children’s, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Gold Wala’s fresh format ‘What’s on Your Head?’ to CBeebies and anticipate a very enthusiastic response from our dedicated audience of little learners. They love to discover new things and have fun along the way and ‘What’s On Your Head?’ fits the brief perfectly.”

The series is executive produced by Osman and Jess De Santis, with Kate Monaghan series producing. Animation is provided by The Animation Guys. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Michael Towner.

Since her “Bake Off” win, Hussain has become one of the most influential figures in British television and has presented several shows including “Nadiya Bakes,” “Time To Eat With Nadiya” and “Nadiya’s British Food Adventure.” She was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2020 for her services to broadcasting and the culinary arts.