Paul Feig to Adapt Hit BBC Series ‘Motherland’ for the U.S.

Paul Feig and Lionsgate are teaming with Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman to adapt the hit BBC Two series “Motherland” for the U.S. market.

“Grace and Frankie” writer Julieanne Smolinski is adapting the show, which is in early development. Horgan, who co-created and co-wrote the BBC show, is not part of the writing team for the U.S. adaptation.

Lionsgate will co-finance and distribute. Feig has an overall deal with Lionsgate through his Feigco Entertainment label.

“Motherland” is a series about navigating the trials and traumas of middle-class motherhood, looking at the competitive side and unromantic take on parenting, and not the cute and acceptable public face of motherhood.

It has had two seasons on the BBC with a third due this year. Holly Walsh, Helen Linehan and Graham Linehan are the “Motherland” U.K. co-creators and co-writers, along with Horgan. The cast includes Anna Maxwell Martin, Diane Morgan, Lucy Punch, Paul Ready, Philippa Dunne and Tanya Moodie.

It is produced by Merman and Delightful Industries, and distributed in the U.S. on SundanceTV. The show has been BAFTA-nominated and has won a U.K. Royal Television Society award.

Feig, whose credits include “Last Christmas,” “Ghostbusters” and “The Office,” is also adapting BBC Three’s mockumentary series “This Country” for Fox, alongside “Sex and the City” and “The Greatest Showman” writer Jenny Bicks. Lionsgate TV is producing the adaptation alongside BBC Studios. Chelsea Holmes and Sam Straley are playing the leads in the 14-episode adaptation.

Feig’s Netflix film “The School for Good and Evil” is due in 2022.

The news of the “Motherland” U.S. adaptation was first reported by Broadcast.