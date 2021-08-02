BBC Studios Germany Kicks Off With ‘Miranda’ Adaptation for ZDF Neo – Global Bulletin

PRODUCTION

BBC Studios Germany has secured its first commission since launching in the territory this year — a local adaptation of British sitcom “Miranda” — and is co-producing the eight-part series for ZDF Neo with Studio Zentral.

“Miranda,” a BBC production written by and starring Miranda Hart, will be adapted for a German audience with the working title “Ruby” and will be directed by Natascha Beller (“Advent, Advent”). The screenplay is being adapted by Giulia Becker (“Kroymann”) and Anika Soisson (“Findher”) and Anna Böger (“Tatort”) plays the lead role of Ruby. Filming is currently taking place in Cologne.

The show sees Ruby facing the challenges of everyday life in a slightly clumsy way. The cast also includes Irene Rindje and Camill Jammal.

“Miranda” was previously adapted for the U.S. as “Call me Kat,” starring Mayim Bialik (“The Big Bang Theory”), by Fox Television, where it has been renewed for a second season.

BBC Studios Germany also co-produces “The Great Bake Off” with Tower Productions and the RTL version of “Strictly Come Dancing,” titled “Let’s Dance,” with Seapoint Productions.

Conleth Hill, Siobhan McSweeney – “Holding” Conor Horgan/ITV

CASTING

Oscar winning actor Brenda Fricker (“My Left Foot”), Siobhán McSweeney (“Nowhere Special”), Charlene McKenna (“Bloodlands”), Helen Behan (“The Virtues”) and Pauline McLynn (“Father Ted”) have been cast alongside Conleth Hill (“Game of Thrones”) in U.K. broadcaster ITV’s four-part adaptation of popular chat show host Graham Norton’s bestselling novel “Holding.”

Set in the insular fictional village of Duneen, West Cork, on the edge of Ireland, the series is directed by Kathy Burke (Lady Windermere’s Fan”), written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins (“Family Affairs”) and Karen Cogan (“The Young Offenders”) and produced by Happy Prince and Port Pictures in association with Screen Ireland and co-produced by Virgin Media Television.

The cast also includes Clinton Liberty (“Normal People”), Amy Conroy (“The South Westerlies”), Olwen Fouéré (“Beast”), Eleanor Tiernan (“Bridget and Eamon”), Gary Shelford (“Belgravia”), Lochlann Ó’Meárain (“Smother”), Sky Yang (“Halo”), Demi Issac Oviawe (“The Young Offenders”), Norma Sheahan (“Bridget and Eamon”), and Anne Kent (“Fair City”) .

Hill plays a local police officer who is tasked with solving a serious crime for the first time in his career while McSweeney and McKenna are suspects in the case. Fricker plays a shy presence in Hill’s life who has been battling her own demons and secrets.

ITV’s head of drama, Polly Hill commissioned the series, filming on which is underway at West Cork locations.

“MasterChef Telugu” Banijay

VERSIONS

Banijay has commissioned four seasons of MasterChef in India in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages, hosted by hugely popular film stars from those industries.

Vijay Sethupathi (“Master”) will host the Tamil version, Tamannaah Bhatia (“Baahubali”) Telugu, Prithviraj Sukumaran (“Cold Case”) Malayalam and Kichcha Sudeep (“Pailwaan”) Kannada.

All four seasons will be produced by Endemol Shine India for Innovative Film Academy and will air on the Sun Network later this year.

Created by Franc Roddam, “MasterChef” is the world’s most successful cookery television format, produced across 62 markets, with more than 10,000 episodes broadcast. The format is represented internationally by Banijay Rights.