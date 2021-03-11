Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William in New BBC Series on Younger Royals’ Relationship With Media

A new current affairs series for BBC Two will chart the relationship of couples Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Prince William and Kate Middleton with the media.

Presented by BBC media editor Amol Rajan for the BBC Two channel, the two-part series features over 50 hours of interviews, conducted over several months, and tracks the divergent paths taken by the two sets of younger Royals. Rajan meets the journalists who started covering the story, and then found themselves becoming a part of it. His reporting will explain what these events reveal about the pillars of modern Britain, the monarchy and the media, and the real story behind their fraught, complex and changing relationship.

The program will be accompanied by a Radio 4 podcast for BBC Sounds that will dive deeper into different aspects of the story.

BBC Two has also commissioned an interview series that sees Rajan conduct in-depth interviews with high-profile global guests who are influencing contemporary life, from tech barons, to business leaders, to cultural influencers. The series will be made by BBC Studios and BBC News’ long form commissions.

Rajan will be also be joining the prestigious Radio 4 “Today” program team later this spring. Radio 4’s “The Media Show,” which Rajan currently presents, will get a new host to replace him.

“Our deep, extensive reporting on the Royals has uncovered some remarkable stories, on a subject of global — and growing — fascination,” said Rajan.

BBC director of news Fran Unsworth said: “Amol conducts interviews with sharpness and grace, and I’m delighted we’ll be able to showcase that to the widest possible audience across BBC Two and the Today program.”