Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview: ‘Trash-a-thon,’ ‘Bomb,’ ‘Terrible State’ Among U.K. Reactions

The U.K. woke up on Monday morning to news of the explosive Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in the U.S. Sunday evening on CBS.

“I’m angry to the point of boiling over. I’m sickened by what I’ve just seen. This is a two-hour trash-a-thon of our monarchy and royal family,” said outspoken presenter Piers Morgan on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain.”

“They trash everybody,” Morgan added. “They basically make out everybody in the royal family is a white supremacist. I just don’t think that’s acceptable.”

During the interview, which hasn’t yet aired in the U.K., Markle revealed that she had felt suicidal, and that Harry had conveyed to her concerns by a family member about the color of their then unborn son Archie’s skin, while Harry said that he was hurt there was no support from his family over the racism Markle faced from the media.

Morgan’s co-presenter Susanna Reid said: “Anyone who said they felt suicidal and didn’t want to be alive anymore, you have to feel sympathy.”

“I asked myself how many explosive stories could Harry and Meghan actually drop in that time,” said ITV Royal correspondent Chris Ship, writing for the ITV website. “Well, when the show was over, it dawned on me that the couple had effectively loaded up a B-52 bomber, flew it over Buckingham Palace and then unloaded their arsenal right above it, bomb by heavily-loaded bomb.”

“We now have a much greater understanding of just what a terrible state they’re in,” said Royah Nikkah, The Sunday Times Royal correspondent, on the BBC’s “Breakfast” show.

The interview will be aired 9 p.m. U.K. time Monday on ITV.

This story will be updated with more responses to the interview throughout the day.