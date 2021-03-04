Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s CBS Interview Sells Around the World

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey has sold around the world for ViacomCBS Global Distribution.

The two-hour special sparked a bidding war in the U.K., as revealed by Variety, with ITV emerging victorious. All eyes will undoubtedly be on Britain’s reception to the special, particularly as Markle suggested in a new clip of the interview that “the firm,” meaning the Royal Family, could be playing an active role in “perpetuating falsehoods about us.”

Markle and Prince Harry, despite their divorce from the Royal Family, remain hugely popular around the world and “CBS Presents Oprah With Meghan and Harry” has now sold into a slew of other broadcasters internationally.

The special has been licensed in the key markets below (all times listed are local times for the broadcast):

Sub-Saharan Africa (M-Net on Monday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.),

Australia (Network 10 on Monday, March 8 at 8:30 p.m.),

Belgium (VRT on channel Eén, Monday, March 8 at 9:30 p.m.),

Canada (Global TV on Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m.),

Croatia (RTL on Monday, March 8 at 7.30 p.m.),

Germany (RTL on Monday, March 8th at 3:00 p.m.),

Iceland (Siminn on Monday, March 8 at 8 p.m.),

Ireland (RTE 2 on Monday, March 8 at 9:30 p.m.),

Israel (yesDocu on Monday, March 8 at 9:30 p.m.),

Italy (Sky Italia-TV8 on Tuesday, March 9 at 9:30 p.m.),

Netherlands (Net5 on Tuesday, March 9 at 8:30 p.m.),

New Zealand (Discovery NZ/Three on Tuesday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m.),

Nordics (TV3 and Viafree on Monday, March 8 at 9 p.m.; in Denmark and Sweden, 9:30 p.m. in Norway)

Switzerland (SRF on Saturday, March 10 at 10:25 p.m.)

U.K. (ITV on Monday, March 8 at 8 p.m.).

Winfrey will speak with Markle in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the U.S. and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

The special is produced by Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery, co-executive producer is Brian Piotrowicz. The event will air on CBS from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST/PST on Sunday.