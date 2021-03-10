Meghan Markle Complained to ITV Over Piers Morgan’s Comments on Suicide Revelations

Meghan Markle is believed to have filed a formal complaint to ITV over former “Good Morning Britain” presenter Piers Morgan’s comments about her suicide revelations.

Markle is understood to have written CEO Carolyn McCall on Monday, raising concerns over how Morgan’s words would affect the mental health dialogue in the U.K. and how it may impact someone contemplating suicide.

Variety has reached out to ITV for comment. Markle’s representatives declined to comment on the matter.

Morgan quit the popular morning news program on Tuesday after U.K. media regulator Ofcom opened an investigation into his comments on Monday’s episode. Responding to the bombshell CBS interview, in which Markle revealed to Oprah Winfrey her mental health struggles and suicidal thoughts, a belligerent Morgan cast doubt on Markle’s comments.

More to come.