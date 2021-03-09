Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview Watched by 11.3 Million in U.K.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was watched by an average of 11.3 million people in the U.K., according to overnight figures posted on Tuesday by BARB.

The interview aired on U.K. broadcaster ITV on Monday, where it aired in a 9 p.m. slot. At its peak, the sit-down for CBS — which sparked a bidding war in the U.K., as revealed by Variety — had 12.3 million tuned into the broadcaster.

The special is the second most watched TV program of the year so far, second only to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s national address in January to announce new lockdown measures.

The program attracted around 17.2 million viewers in the U.S.

