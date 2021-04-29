‘Meghan and Harry: Recollections May Vary’ Special Set at Discovery Plus U.K.

Discovery U.K. is rehashing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuclear interview for a new special.

“Meghan and Harry: Recollections May Vary,” which will air on streamer Discovery Plus out of the U.K., will convene body language, linguistics and forensic psychology experts to dissect key moments from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey.

As revealed by Variety, Discovery was in the final race to win rights to the interview in the U.K., ultimately losing out to ITV. Had they won, the event would have likely landed on fledgling streamer Discovery Plus, which the company is evidently trying to turn into a royal destination.

The Shearwater-produced special will examine the couple’s speech, tone of voice, movements and expressions frame by frame, discussing the allegations of racism against the royal family, Markle’s mental health struggles, and Harry’s fractured relationship with his family. The special will also look back on the pair’s 2017 engagement interview, the 2019 ITV special with Tom Bradby, and Prince William’s response to racism claims made in the recent CBS program.

Clare Laycock, senior VP of planning and head of content for lifestyle and entertainment, said: “In one of our most ambitious investigative specials to date, the royal interview that divided the world is going under the microscope. With Shearwater at the helm, ‘Meghan and Harry: Recollections May Vary’ promises to serve up some ground-breaking insights that may finally put to bed questions around the claims that made headlines.”

Shearwater executive producer Steve Anderson added: “This is a new and different way to dissect the interview of the year. What is revealed by facial expressions, physical gestures and patterns of speech? The answers are fascinating.”

Laycock ordered the show, while Charlotte Reid is the commissioner and Romy Page is the commissioning executive. Steve Anderson and Jeff Anderson are the executive producers for Shearwater Media.

“Meghan and Harry: Recollections May Vary” premieres on Friday.