Matthew Fox Returns to TV With ‘Last Light’ Spy Series for Peacock (EXCLUSIVE)

After an 11-year hiatus, Matthew Fox is returning to TV.

The “Lost” and “Party of Five” star will join Joanne Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”) in “Last Light,” an action-packed spy mini-series adapted from Alex Scarrow’s bestselling novel. The show will be directed by Dennie Gordon (“Jack Ryan”).

The five-part series, which Fox will also executive produce, marks the actor’s first TV foray since ABC’s desert-island thriller “Lost.” Fox played Jack Shepard on the hit series across its six seasons until wrapping in 2010. He has since starred in a handful of feature films, including Brad Pitt’s “World War Z” and “Bone Tomahawk” alongside Kurt Russell.

MGM International TV Production, which is headed by former Studiocanal executive Rola Bauer, is producing “Last Light” in association with Nordic Entertainment Group’s streaming service Viaplay and NBC streamer Peacock. It’s believed MBC in the Middle East and Stan in Australia are also in the final stages of partnering on the show.

The series was written by John Zinman and Patrick Massett, who previously teamed on “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and “Friday Night Lights” and will serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Variety understands that “Last Light” is set to start shooting on Sept. 25 across multiple international locations, including Prague. The dystopian miniseries centers around a family whose lives are changed forever when oil supplies get contaminated by an infectious agent, causing society to implode in the face of global disaster. The cast will include several up-and-coming actors.

Gordon, Zinman and Massett are executive producing alongside Fox, his manager William Choi of Entertainment 360, and Sydney Gallonde, who initially developed the show with several French writers, including Patrick Renault. Other executive producers are Rikke Ennis and Peter Settman.

“‘Last Light’ is the perfect combination of an action-packed limited series with a compelling family drama at its heart,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Led by fan favorites Matthew Fox and Joanne Froggatt, this sweeping international saga spans several continents that provide a stunning global backdrop, yet is grounded in a relatable and topical story. We can’t wait to share this with Peacock audiences.”

Mark Burnett, chairman of worldwide television at MGM, added: “Just over a year ago, after recognizing the immense growth potential in the international market, we launched MGM International TV Productions with the goal of telling global stories that not only entertain, but also shed light on issues that are important to today’s audiences worldwide.”

Rola Bauer, president of MGM International TV Productions, said: “This is a timely thriller about society’s dependency on oil and its devastating effects on our planet. Diego Piasek, our head of development told me about Dennie connecting with this important message. Dennie is a multi-genre talented female director and her vision with Patrick and John, has shaped an urgent message for our audiences. We started this journey with Sydney and now with all our platform partners involved, we are poised to have this message heard in every corner of the globe.”

Other international series on the MGM International TV Production slate include “The Reunion,” the thriller series adapted from Guillaume Musso’s bestseller “La Jeune fille et la nuit,” which is currently shooting.

Fox is repped by Scott Schachter at UTA, William Choi of 360 Management and Danica Smith at Kovert Creative.