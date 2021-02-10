Matt Berry Goes to Hollywood With BBC’s ‘Toast of Tinseltown,’ the Fourth Season of BAFTA-Winning Series

Actor and writer Matt Berry is going to Hollywood, and moving to the BBC, with “Toast of Tinseltown,” the fourth season of the sitcom that won him a BAFTA for best male comedy performance.

“Toast of London,” written by Arthur Mathews and Berry, played for three seasons from 2013 through 2015 on U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 and IFC in the U.S. The new, six-part season will air on BBC One and iPlayer. It will see Berry reprising the role of Steven Toast, an eccentric and arrogant actor determined to win the recognition he mistakenly believes he deserves, as he moves to Hollywood and attempts to become a movie star.

The new season will feature a mix of new and returning cast members and is set to be filmed later this year. It is produced by All3Media’s Objective Fiction, in association with Wiip.

Berry said, “Toast himself would very much approve” of taking the show to the BBC.

Mathews said: “Hollywood is a brave new world for Toast. There will be triumphs and tribulations (but mostly tribulations – and indeed humiliations).”

The new season was commissioned by Shane Allen, controller, BBC Comedy Commissioning, and Kate Phillips, acting controller BBC One. Executive producers for Objective Fiction are Ben Farrell, Berry and Mathews, with Paul Lee and David Flynn acting as executive producers for Wiip. The commissioning editor for the BBC is Kate Daughton.

Allen said: “This sitcom is one of the stand-out comedy gems of the last decade. His name belongs in the pantheon of celebrated British comedy character buffoons – Partridge, Brent and Toast.”