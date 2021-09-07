‘Marie Antoinette’ Drama Series From ‘The Favourite’ Writer Enters Production

Filming has begun on “Marie Antoinette,” a new, eight-part drama for Canal Plus Creation Originale.

The story of the incredibly modern young queen was created and written by Deborah Davis (“The Favourite”), who worked alongside co-writers Louise Ironside (“The Split”), Avril E. Russell (“All on a Summer’s Day”) and Chloë Moss (“Run Sister Run”). It is directed by Pete Travis (“Bloodlands”) and Geoffrey Enthoven (“Children of Love”).

Russia-born German actress Emilia Schüle (“Ku’damm 56”) will star as the titular monarch.

The series is produced by Alban Étienne and Stéphanie Chartreux of Banijay Studios France, Claude Chelli and Aude Albano of Capa Drama, and Christophe Toulemonde at Les Gens. It is distributed globally by Banijay Rights.

Filming will take place in evocative historical places, including the Palace of Versailles, Vaux-le-Vicomte, Lésigny, Champs, Voisins and Bry-sur-Marne.

“We are ready to enchant viewers with stunning scenery from beautiful locations across France and illustrate this audacious, controversial character who changed the history of our nation,” said Banijay France CEO François de Brugada.

Banijay Rights CEO Cathy Payne said, although the history of the iconic queen may be familiar, the drama will portray it in a new contemporary light. “The all-female writing team, led by Deborah Davis, brings a unique portrayal to her character, drawing out modern feminist comparisons,” she said.

Fabrice de la Patellière, Canal Plus’ head of drama, also praised Davis’ scripts and vision.

“This is set to be a high-end, decadent drama with epic scale,” she said. “The story of Marie Antoinette is timeless, and her life continues to intrigue and capture the imagination of contemporary viewers. The scripts for this series are compelling, and we have the ideal partners to bring the work of Deborah Davis to life.”

Guillaume Thouret, managing director of CAPA Drama, said: “Marie Antoinette’s era put France at the epicenter of glamour, culture and fashion. The series will gather the highest production values by hiring the very best talents for all key creative roles: Art direction, costumes, sets, photography and obviously an A-list director.”