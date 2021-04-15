Marc Anthony’s Magnus, VIS Set ‘Liked’ a Latina Social Media Comedy of Manners as Second Collaboration

A Latina Millennial obsessed with racking up as many ‘likes’ as she can on social media is the focus of the latest collaboration between music superstar Marc Anthony’s production shingle Magnus Studios and ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS).

Explaining the concept for the comedy “Liked” during a pre-recorded MIP TV keynote on Wednesday evening with VIS president J.C. Acosta, Anthony revealed that much of the series’ humor stems from the conflict between the influencer’s online persona and her real personality.

“The title says it all. We are living in the age in which it is important to be liked but it has become a false currency. The character is often conflicted by her online personality and it calls for a lot of very interesting situations,” he said.

The series will be penned and directed by Argentine filmmaker Gabriela Tagliavini, best known for her features “Without Men,” “Perfect Lover” and “Ladies Night.”

The first collaboration between the fast-expanding international content production arm of ViacomCBS and Magnus – which was announced in October – is kids animated series “Gloria Wants to Know It All” which follows an alpaca from the city who spends time at her grandfather’s house in the country, learning about Latin American culture.

“It’s what I wished I’d been able to watch as a child in terms of representation,” Anthony observed.

The animation is being made with Juan José Campanella, writer-director of the Academy Award winning “The Secret in Their Eyes” and Miami-based Lanugo Media, a family entertainment company committed to creating culturally diverse content.

The animation will also feature musical input from the six-time Grammy and Latin Grammy award winner Anthony, who will also have the role of executive producer and executive music producer on the show.

Both series are part of a first-look deal between Magnus and the studio announced last November.

Acosta praised the Magnus team for “really taking the time to curate the stories and finding the best showrunners to work with to create the next great hits for our platforms and our streaming services.”

Elsewhere in the keynote interview, Anthony told Acosta that he was inspired to launch his entertainment company six years ago to fill the void of “Latin-centric universal stories”

“Magnus was born out of frustration – it’s not that the Latin audiences are underserved but there were so many opportunities that were being overlooked,” he said.

“Right now the market is wide open and if you are first through the door then you will own that audience because Latinos are loyal. I’m looking forward to using our reach to tell our stories,” he added.