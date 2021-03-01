Marc Anthony, JC Acosta to Host MipTV Keynote – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Marc Anthony and JC Acosta plan a MipTV keynote, “My Name Is Leon” reveals casting details, Rubicon announced spring delivery for its Norwegian drama series “Nach” and CPL Productions extends its multi-year deal with Red Arrow Studios.

MARKETS

MipTV and ViacomCBS International Studios have revealed that singer, songwriter, producer Marc Anthony and VIS & Networks Americas president JC Acosta will host a keynote address at April’s MipTV titled “Behind the Curtain – A Conversation With Marc Anthony” at the entirely-online event.

Acosta will interview Anthony and briefly recap the musician’s 30-year career in the entertainment industry. The two will also use the opportunity to announce several new projects their companies are working on together.

In November of last year, Anthony’s Magnus Studios signed a first-look deal with VIS to focus on the development, creation and production of digital video content, film and TV production, as well as music creation for those mediums.

CASTING

BBC One’s adaptation of Kit de Waal’s novel “My Name Is Leon” has started filming, and casting details have been revealed for the upcoming TV film, penned by Shola Amoo. “My Name Is Leon” is the story of a mixed-race nine-year-old boy determined to reunite his biological family after being separated from his blond-haired, blue-eyed brother in foster care.

Artistic director at the Bush Theatre, Lynette Linton will make her TV directorial debut alongside fellow television newcomer Cole Martin, cast as Leon. Martin is joined by Malachi Kirby (“Small Axe: Devils”), Monica Dolan (“A Very English Scandal”), Olivia Williams (“Counterpart”), Christopher Eccleston (“Doctor Who”), Poppy Lee Friar (“In My Skin”) and Sir Lenny Henry (“The Lord of the Rings”).

Banijay’s Douglas Road Productions produces, in association with Tiger Aspect Productions, Ringside Studios and Vicarious Productions.

SERIES

Banijay scripted drama production company Rubicon has announced that “Nach,” a new eight-part drama commissioned by Discovery Nordic, will launch on the network this spring.

“Nach,” or “After Party” in English, unspools in the months after college dropout Selma moves in with her older sister and develops emotions for the older sibling’s boyfriend. The group attends eight vastly different parties over the summer months as the drama unfolds.

Executive producers on the series are Anne Bjørnstad and Fridrik H. Mar for Rubicon and Fredrik Kvåle Dørum for Discovery Networks Norway. Mads Stegger and Ernst De Geer wrote the series eight episodes, directed by Ernst De Geer and Fanny Ovesen. “Nach” will be distributed internationally, outside of Discovery Nordic markets, by Banijay Rights.

Credit: Rubicon

PRODUCTION

Danielle Lux, Murray Boland and Janet Oakes of CPL Productions have extended their multi-year deal with Red Arrow Studios. CPL Productions first became part of Red Arrow Studios in 2012 and has expanded to become one of the U.K.’s most-respected production companies, winning Edinburgh TV Festival’s Production Company of the Year in 2018 and runner-up in 2019.

CPL catalogue highlights include Sky One’s BAFTA-winning series “A League of Their Own,” now in its 15th season, the U.S. version “Game On!” for CBS and Channel 4 series “Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds,” “The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes” and “Married At First Sight,” among many others.