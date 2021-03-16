Sexual Exploitation in Modelling Industry is Focus of Sky Documentary Series From The Guardian, Wonderhood Studios

An all-female team, including investigative journalist Lucy Osborne, is producing a documentary series that reveals how the modelling industry has facilitated and validated endemic sexual abuse for decades.

The series is based on a long-running investigation by Osborne and U.K. newspaper the Guardian, and is led by a combined unit including executive producers Jacqueline Edenbrow, Samantha Anstiss and Rebecca Templar. The U.K.’s Wonderhood Studios (“Trump in Tweets”) and the Guardian had been developing separate projects covering the same subject for several months before coming together last year to collaborate.

The three-part series will also shine a spotlight on how the allure and practices of the industry were able to facilitate abuse that often saw predators operating in plain sight. It will interweave personal testimonies and archive footage, covering locations in America and Europe.

The as yet untitled Sky original series has been commissioned for Sky Documentaries by Zai Bennett, managing director of content, and Poppy Dixon, director of documentaries and factual. The series is produced in association with Sky Studios, and will air on Sky in the U.K., Ireland, Germany and Italy. Further global broadcast partners will be announced in due course.

“I am delighted to be working with such a fantastic team to help tell these women’s stories and finally give the fashion industry its #MeToo reckoning,” said Osborne. “We look forward to creating a series that will also sensitively explore the bigger picture — how abuse is facilitated, how victims are silenced and the lasting impact on women.”

“We’re passionate about collaborating to get the stories of women from across the modelling industry told,” said Samantha Anstiss, chief creative officer at Wonderhood Studios. “This has always been a world of beguiling glamour and opportunity, but as the testimonies of so many survivors reveal, it became a much darker place. We feel privileged to be able to help to get the voices of women heard and hope the series will go some way to effecting change.”

“This series promises to shine a light on practices which have historically gone unchallenged in the fashion industry,” said Dixon.

Jacqueline Edenbrow, executive producer for Guardian News and Media said: “Following a committed and long-running special investigation into wrongdoing in the modelling industry we are excited to be working together with Wonderhood Studios to build on Lucy Osborne and the Guardian’s reporting to create a powerful documentary series.”