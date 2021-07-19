Beyond Rights Licenses ‘Love It or List It’ for Local Versions in France, Finland – Global Bulletin

DISTRIBUTION

Beyond Rights has kept the momentum going in distributing the popular property show “Love It or List It,” announcing two new versions being produced in Finland and France. In France, M6 licensed the format and is now in pre-production on its own version, while Finland’s Rabbit Films is producing an initial 10-episode run for broadcaster Nelonen, set to premiere Aug. 26. The Scandinavian broadcaster also scooped season four of “Love It or List It: Australia” and “Love It or List It: Brilliant Builds.” Beyond Rights also closed deals on more than 1000 hours of “Love it or List It” franchise programming in the UK (Channel 4), Norway (TV2), Netherlands (Talpa TV), Turkey (Discovery), Portugal (SIC), Spain (Mediaset), Poland (Wirtualna Polska, Canalplus), New Zealand (Discovery), Australia (Foxtel) and Latin America (Discovery).

Dubai-based distribution and production company SynProNize has picked up a pair of Arabic drama series, “Beirut Bride” and “Al Nihaya,” and will distribute the series in Ghana and Pakistan respectively. “Beirut Bride” is produced by the Middle East Broadcasting Corporation, and turns on the challenged relationship between a businessman and a nightclub singer, while Egypt’s Synergy Advertising produced “Al Nihaya,” a post-apocalyptic story of a software engineer who comes face to face with a futuristic version of himself. SynProNize was founded in 2020 by new Academy member Nitin Michael and Hasnaa Descuns.

ACADEMY

BAFTA, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, has revealed the results of its latest round of elections which saw Anna Higgs elected as chair of the film committee and Sara Putt as chair of the television committee, as well as being appointed by the board as deputy chair of BAFTA. Continuing in their previous roles, Jo Twist was voted as chair of the games committee and Krishnendu Majumdar as chair of BAFTA.

“Together with Jo, who continues as chair of our games committee, all our chairs and members of the film, games and television committees are absolutely at the heart of BAFTA. As volunteers they lend their time and expertise to enable BAFTA to support and nurture talented people from across our industries to help them develop and succeed in their careers, and I thank each and everyone one of them for all that they do,” said Majumdar in a statement.

FESTIVALS

The Sarajevo Film Festival has invited former festival Best Actress nominee (“Grupa”) and Locarno Best Actress winner (“Beli, beli svet”) Jasna Đuričić to head the jury for this year’s 27th festival edition. Most recently, Đuričić lead the cast of Jasmila Zbanic’s Best International Feature Oscar-nominated film “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

“With the brilliantly played role of Aida, a crown among all of her fantastic roles we have had the chance to see, Jasna Đuričić showed once again the exceptional power of talent and art to present the most difficult human fates and amazed the world. We are happy this extraordinary artist will be the Jury President of the 27th Sarajevo Film Festival,” said festival director Mirsad Purivatra as the announcement was made in Belgrade.

CASTING

ITV has revealed that Martin Compston (“Line of Duty”), Tuppence Middleton (“Downton Abbey”) and Rupert Penry-Jones (“The Drowning”) will lead the cast of its upcoming thriller “Our House,” from Red Planet Pictures. The trio is joined by supporting a supporting cast including Weruche Opia (“I May Destroy You”) and Buket Komur (“Honour”). About a woman who arrives home one day to find all her belongings gone and strangers moving in, the series’ screenplay was adapted by Simon Ashdown and Belinda Campbell is executive producing. Sheree Folkson (“Bridgerton”) directs with Tom Mullens (“Endeavour”) filling the role of producer.

TECHNOLOGY

100-ball cricket competition The Hundred and Sky Sports are teaming on a new augmented reality experience for sports fans. Using motion capture technology, the two companies have recorded full range of movement of professional cricketers in acute detail and will use their findings to enhance future broadcasts by implanting the avatars into live coverage. The 3D models can be superimposed over any background, and will roll out on Sky Sports The Hundred channel soon.

REALITY TV

Season six of “Big Brother Naija,” among Nigeria’s most popular reality programs, is heading to the U.K. where it will be available to stream on the African platform Showmax. On July 24 and 25, the service will host a special double launch of the newest season, hosted by longtime presenter and season one contestant Ebuka Obi-Unchendu. In addition to the series’ regular 24-hour live stream, other “Big Brother Naija” content will also be available on Showmax, including the Head of House challenge and a daily highlights recap.