‘Love Island’ Set for Summer Return as ITV Announces New Shows, Royal Programming

After the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of popular dating reality show “Love Island” last summer, the show is confirmed to return to U.K. broadcaster ITV for this summer season. The last season of “Love Island” that aired was a winter version filmed in South Africa.

ITV also revealed several scripted series that are in production. “The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe,” a four-part crime drama from “Unforgotten” writer Chris Lang, about how John Darwin faked his own death to claim his life insurance, is being produced by All3Media’s Story Films.

“The Ipcress File,” a six-part adaptation of Len Deighton’s renowned book starring Joe Cole as iconic spy Harry Palmer, Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander is adapted for ITV by Oscar-nominated writer John Hodge and directed by Emmy award-winner James Watkins.

In “Stephen,” the three-part sequel to the single film “The Murder of Stephen Lawrence,” the cast includes Sharlene Whyte, Steve Coogan and Hugh Quarshie, while Alrick Riley is directing and Madonna Baptiste producing.

“Angela Black,” a Hitchcockian thriller, about a woman who appears to be leading an idyllic life, but underneath the face of charmed domesticity she is the victim of domestic abuse, stars Joanne Froggatt, Michiel Huisman and Samuel Adewunmi.

New commissions announced by ITV on Thursday include “The Void,” a Saturday night game show that sees contestants put themselves to the test to take on a wide range of demanding mental and physical challenges — while dangling at terrifying heights over ‘The Void;’ and “Starstruck,” a format in which members of the public with an exceptional talent team up and transform into some of the world’s biggest music icons.

In addition, ITV Studios label Potato (“The Chase,” “Ninja Warrior U.K.”) has been commissioned by ITV2 for dating show “Ready to Mingle.” The show will follow a single girl in the search for her perfect partner, as 12 male suitors compete for her affections and the chance to win a big money prize. But in a twist, not all of the men are single, with a number of them being guided by their partners in pursuit of the prize for themselves.

To mark Queen Elizabeth’s 95th birthday, ITV has commissioned several documentaries including “The Queen & Her Cousins,” where presenter Alexander Armstrong meets the royal cousins; “The Queen Unseen,” where the Queen is seen as a mother, wife, animal-lover, farmer, cook and comedian; and “My Years With the Queen: Four Weddings and a Funeral… and a Coronation,” in which Lady Pamela, the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten, talks for the first time on television about her life growing up within the Royal Family and her close relationship with the Queen.

ITV will also be the home for the UEFA Euro 2021 soccer championships.

“There’s so much to look forward to on ITV this spring and into summer, with the Euros and the return of ‘Love Island,’ but much more besides,” said ITV’s managing Director of media and entertainment, Kevin Lygo. “Brilliant drama production teams have worked in the most challenging production conditions to bring these very different but equally strong series to air.”