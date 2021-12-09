Studiocanal, Beyond Rights, Passion Among Seven Distributors Joining Strong London TV Screenings Lineup

Distributors Beyond Rights, Blue Ant International, Cineflix Rights, DCD Rights, Hat Trick International, Passion Distribution, and Studiocanal have confirmed their participation at The London TV Screenings 2022.

They join an already strong lineup that includes All3Media International, Banijay Rights, eOne, Fremantle and ITV Studios.

The distributors are working together to coordinate a series of screenings, meetings and events taking place in-person in London from Feb. 28 through March 4.

Each company will host individual events across the week, and will be held in line with COVID-19 guidelines and protocols as advised at the time by the U.K. government.

The screenings developed out of a drive by distributors to have their own showcase events in the U.K. on the back of the major BBC Studios Showcase, when all the new BBC shows are put on display for global buyers.

Pre-pandemic, these buyers normally travelled to the U.K. for the BBC Showcase in Liverpool, and then went to London to attend the events of other distributors. In 2020, the distributors made their week of events official, though the pandemic forced the undertaking to go virtual.

The BBC Studios Showcase will remain virtual in 2022. The dates, Feb. 28 – March 2, 2022, overlap with the London TV Screenings.

A London TV Screenings spokesperson said: “With all our customers in mind, we are working together as a group and in consultation with each other, to co-ordinate a curated program which will avoid timing conflicts and ensure all our clients have the opportunity to see the very best new content and meet with our teams in central London.”

“The London TV Screenings has now become a real focus for international buyers who we know are eager to engage with as many distributors as possible during their spring visit to the U.K. The addition of these seven distributors to the schedule makes the London week even more compelling,” the spokesperson added.

Further distributors are expected to join in the coming weeks.