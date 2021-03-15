Aidan Turner, Freddie Highmore’s ‘Leonardo’ to Launch on Amazon Prime Video U.K. and Ireland

Sony Pictures Television has sealed a deal to send one of this year’s most anticipated period dramas, the pan-European co-produced “Leonardo,” to Amazon Prime Video in the U.K. where it will premiere April 16.

“Leonardo” is an eight-part dramatized retelling of the life of the Italian master Leonardo da Vinci, played by Aidan Turner (“The Hobbit” franchise). The series is produced by Lux Vide and Rai Fiction with Big Light Productions in association with France Télévisions and RTVE in Spain.

Other casting includes “The Good Doctor” and “Bates Motel” star Freddie Highmore as an investigator of the Podestà, Oscar-nominated actor Giancarlo Giannini (“Quantum of Solace,” “Seven Beauties”), Berlin EFP Shooting Star Matilda De Angelis, James D’Arcy (“Dunkirk”) and Spanish up-and-comer Carlos Cuevas (“Ministry of Time”).

The series was created by Frank Spotnitz (“X-Files,” “The Man in the High Castle”) and Steve Thompson (“Sherlock”), who also executive produce with Luca Bernabei, Matilde Bernabei, Emily Feller, Daniel Percival and Highmore for Alfresco Pictures, Brendan Fitzgerald for Sony Pictures Television and Sara Melodia, Luisa Cotta Ramosino, and Daniele Passani. Sony is selling internationally.

“’Leonardo’ is a beautiful drama that tells a riveting backstory of one of the most fascinating artistic figures in history,” said U.K. Prime Video head of content Martin Backlund in a statement. “I know our customers will be absorbed from the first episode and we can’t wait to see Aidan Turner back on our screens exclusively to Prime Members in the U.K. and Ireland.”