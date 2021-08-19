Robin Thicke to Chart Rise of TikTok Star and Breakout Golden Globes Hit La’Ron Hines in New Show (EXCLUSIVE)

“Masked Singer” panelist Robin Thicke is teaming up with up-and-coming TikTok star La’Ron Hines for a new show, Variety can reveal.

Leopard USA, the New York-based production company backed by the U.K.’s Argonon Group (“The Masked Singer U.K.”), is developing the as-yet-untitled series with Thicke, who mentors the viral video star.

With nearly nine million followers on TikTok, Hines grabbed headlines earlier this year when he did his “Are You Smarter Than a Pre-Schooler?” skit at the Golden Globes, which were hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. It’s believed the comedians invited Hines on the show after discovering videos of his popular sketch, in which he interviews some of the kids at his parents’ daycare.

The show will follow the 19-year-old from Mississippi as he “embarks on a journey to become a superstar,” according to promotional materials. Hines will also serve as an executive producer alongside Leopard USA chief creative officer Lindsay Schwartz and Thicke.

“La’Ron is a special young talent with an amazing work ethic, who deserves the opportunity to reach a wider audience, and this partnership with Leopard USA offers the perfect platform,” said Thicke. “Anything is possible with La’Ron’s limitless potential and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes him.”

Schwartz added: “We are super excited to go behind the scenes and chart the journey of La’Ron under the mentorship of global superstar Robin Thicke. We’ve seen this type of mentorship play out in competitions, but we’ve never seen it happen real time in the real world.”

Leopard USA is best known for “House Hunters International” and the recently announced and rebooted “Cash in the Attic.” The production company is currently shopping the program to various broadcasters.

(Pictured, L-R: Robin Thicke, La’Ron Hines)