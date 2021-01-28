‘Zorro’ Reboot Series in the Works From Secuoya Studios, John Gertz

Los Angeles-based Secuoya Studios is developing a new series version of “El Zorro” in collaboration with John Gertz, founder of Zorro Studios and a producer on 11 “ Zorro” titles, as well as Andy Kaplan and former Sony exec Jesús Torres. Secuoya Studios will be the lead producer.

“This is one of the biggest IPs, not only in the Spanish-speaking territories, but the world,” said David Martínez, adding that the new version will update the franchise’s characters with reference to modern times and include a “large female presence.”

“El Zorro” marks the banner project at Secuoya Studios, which was introduced to investors at an online presentation Thursday hosted by James Costos, the company’s L.A-based president.

Other projects in development at the production house include “The School of Americas,” based on the novel by Lesley Gill; a comic by Kevin Grevioux about a LatinX woman super hero; and an adaptation of the book “La pérdida del paraiso,” by Jose Luis Muñoz, about Christopher Columbus’s first voyage to the Americas.

Secuoya is co-producing “La Isla” with Chile’s Tiki Pictures and also has in the pipeline a horror series with “Money Heist” star Alvaro Morte, directed by [“REC”] helmer Jaume Balgueró.

Also producing feature films and unscripted projects, Secuoya Studios’ business plan sees it participating in 35 projects annually with a total investment of €125 million ($150 million) a year, it announced on Thursday.

More to come.