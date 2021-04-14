Kyle MacLachlan Series ‘Atlantic Crossing’ Lands at Spain’s Movistar Plus and Austria’s ORF (EXCLUSIVE)

Beta Film has sold the World War II drama series “Atlantic Crossing,” starring Kyle MacLachlan and “The Bridge” lead actor Sofia Helin, to Spain’s pay TV provider Movistar Plus and Austrian public broadcaster ORF. The limited series, praised as an “immensely moving saga” by the Wall Street Journal, will be aired in both countries later this year.

The show premiered last week on the U.S. national broadcaster PBS in its Masterpiece strand, beating NBC and Fox in the same timeslot. The series ranks number 4 at the worldwide top 10 iTunes shows, according to Flixpatrol.

“Atlantic Crossing” is one of the biggest Scandinavian productions to date and stars MacLachlan as President Franklin D. Roosevelt alongside Swedish actress Helin as Norwegian Crown Princess Märtha and Tobias Santelmann (“The Last Kingdom”) as her husband.

Based on true events, it offers a fresh perspective on World War II, centering on the story of the Norwegian Crown Princess becoming an influential figure in world politics. The series was directed by Alexander Eik, produced by Cinenord in co-production with Beta Film for NRK and Masterpiece. Beta Film handles world sales.

“Atlantic Crossing” has enjoyed successes across Europe. In the Nordic countries, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, as well as in Eastern Europe, it aired in prime-time slots, breaking records. The series also attracted attention on the SVOD platforms Magenta TV in Germany and Streamz in Belgium, and will be launched in France, Italy and numerous Eastern European countries soon.

Filmed in English and Norwegian, “Atlantic Crossing” had its world premiere in competition at the international TV festival Canneseries in October last year.