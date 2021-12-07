Korean Formats Agency Something Special Strikes Development Deal With MY Entertainment

As Korean formats continue their international expansion, Michael Yudin’s MY Entertainment has partnered with Seoul-based formats agency Something Special to cultivate more creative IP.

“Ghost Adventures” production outfit MY Entertainment has struck a co-development deal with the Korean formats group, which was founded by Jin Woo Hwang (pictured, right), president and executive director, and InSoon Kim (left), executive VP and head of content. Under the deal, the companies will develop three unscripted formats for major U.S. networks and streaming platforms as well as the international marketplace. Ever since the success of Fox’s breakout hit “The Masked Singer” (now on Season 6), Korean unscripted IP has been a hot commodity in the international TV market.

The trio of formats span fast-paced primetime game show “Smashed Hits,” dating show “Inseparables” and fear-based competition series “The Quizzy Horror Show.” The shows all stem from a Korean Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) initiative in May that brought together top Korean producers to “spark creativity.” Three of those producers and their ideas were selected by MY Entertainment as top formats for U.S. and international success.

“Smashed Hits” (working title) finds contestants working to identify popular songs that have been mixed together and creatively reinvented so that they’re barely recognizable. Each episode will feature guest appearances by the biggest names in the music industry who perform other artists’ hits in surprising ways. The format is produced by Eunseol Mo, whose credits include “Fantastic Duo” (SBS) and “Qualification of Men” (KBS).

Elsewhere, “Inseparables” (w/t) tests the patience of couples who — in order to win their dream house — are locked down together in one place as they attempt to overcome the issues presented by smaller and smaller quarters. Producer is Sehwa Kim, creative director of long-running quiz show “Scholarship Quiz” (EBS) and a producer on “1 vs 100” (KBS).

Finally, “The Quizzy Horror Show” (w/t) dares contestants to turn their worst fears into cash prizes by asking them not to blink at any heart-beating moment. Producer is Jiyoon Kim, whose credits include “My Little Television” and “Cashback” (CJ E&M, co-developed with Bunim/Murray).

Something Special’s Jin and InSoon said: “We are thrilled to bring Something Special together with MY Entertainment. Our talented Korean producers look forward to collaborating with Michael and his extraordinary team at MY Entertainment. They have long been a prominent industry player with their eyes on the Korean market and it is the perfect time for us to finally walk down the aisle especially when Korean creativity is being recognized more than ever.”

Yudin added: “Coming on the heels of our successful international market collaboration with Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) and MTV for the ultimate reality competition show, ‘The Power,’ our new partnership with Something Special marks another benchmark for MY Entertainment’s strategy of expanding its activities with leaders in the Korean creative production community.”