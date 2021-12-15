Katie Price, British Reality Star, Handed 16-Week Suspended Jail Sentence for Drunk Driving

British reality star Katie Price has been handed a 16-week suspended prison sentence for drunk driving while she was disqualified and without auto insurance.

The 43-year-old media personality, who has become a fixture in recent years on channels like Discovery-owned Quest Red, will need to meet certain conditions as part of the sentence — which has been suspended for 12 months — including 100 hours of community service along with a driving ban. The sentence was handed down on Wednesday at Crawley Magistrates’ Court.

Price, who has had previous driving convictions, crashed her car near her Sussex home in the early hours back in September, and needed to be pulled out of the vehicle by a witness. No one else was injured in the crash, but Price is believed to have confessed to police on the scene that she had taken drugs, before being arrested and taken to hospital.

In September, she pled guilty to charges of drunk driving, driving while disqualified and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Price rose to fame in the U.K. as a model under the name Jordan back in the 1990s, and later moved into music and reality TV. She’s become a staple in British unscripted television, taking part in a season of “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” as well as starring in her own reality shows with former husband, singer Peter Andre.

Most recently, she starred in “Katie Price: My Crazy Life,” which aired on ITV and Sky Living between 2009 and 2012 before being rebooted by Quest Red in 2017 and running for four seasons before its cancellation in 2020.