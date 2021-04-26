Josh Hartnett to Headline Sky Original Series ‘The Fear Index,’ Based on Robert Harris Novel

“Penny Dreadful” actor Josh Hartnett will star in Sky original thriller series “The Fear Index,” based on the bestselling novel by Robert Harris (“Fatherland”).

Hartnett will star as Dr Alex Hoffman, a computer scientist and genius who is ready with a new AI product launch that promises big returns, but whose roll-out plans go awry. What follows is a journey through the worst 24 hours of his life — cutting across reality, memory and paranoid fantasy, forcing him to question everything he sees with his own eyes.

Adapted by Paul Andrew Williams and Caroline Bartleet, and directed by David Caffrey (“The Alienist”), the fast-paced four-part limited series also has Leila Farzad (“I Hate Suzie”), Arsher Ali (“The Ritual”) and Grégory Montel (“Call My Agent”) in the cast.

Produced by Left Bank Pictures in association with Sky Studios, “The Fear Index” will begin filming this month in Hungary and will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW later this year.

Gabriel Silver, director of commissioning, drama, Sky Studios, said: “Paul and Caroline’s scripts offer a relentlessly gripping take on a chilling Frankenstein parable of our times, and we are delighted to be working with Left Bank and the incredible cast led by Josh Hartnett to bring Robert Harris’s thrilling story to Sky viewers later this year.”

Sharon Hughff, executive producer for Left Bank Pictures, said: “This could not be a more timely moment to explore the sinister application of AI, and we are very excited to partner with Sky to bring Robert Harris’s prescient thriller to the screen.”

The series was commissioned by Zai Bennett, managing director of content, Sky U.K. and Ireland, and Paul Gilbert, executive producer, Sky Studios.

Executive producers for the series are Andy Harries and Sharon Hughff for Left Bank Pictures, and Paul Gilbert for Sky Studios. It is produced by Nuala O’Leary.

NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international sales on behalf of Sky Studios.