John Boyega’s UpperRoom Sets First Look Deal With ViacomCBS International’s VIS Kids – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, John Boyega’s UpperRoom sets animation deal with ViacomCBS’s VIS Kids; Germany’s Bavaria Film acquires Story House companies; and International Literary Properties appoints Hilary Strong as U.K./Europe CEO.

“Star Wars” and “Small Axe” actor John Boyega‘s UpperRoom Productions has set a deal to present three to five animation projects to ViacomCBS International Studios‘ VIS Kids for development into a long form series. The deal is one amongst several announced on Tuesday.

Other animation agreements from VIS Kids include a first-look deal with Fred Seibert‘s FredFilms (Nickelodeon’s “The Fairy OddParents”) for three projects; a female-led adventure comedy with Wildseed Studios; a Korea-originated fish out of water comedy by Jiwan Yoon; and a development deal with Argentine cartoonist and writer, Liniers, for an adaptation of an upcoming new book.

Among live action content, VIS Kids has optioned the rights for “¡Socorro!,” a children’s book from the late Argentine author Elsa Bornemann; a magical series from Orit Kuritsky, author of “24 Magic Tricks and a Cake”; and a high-concept mystery series by Diane Whitley and Hans Holsen.

VIS Kids has also announced a third season of “Deer Squad” and a second season of “Spyders.”

“Terra X: A Day In…” ZDF

ACQUISITION

Germany’s Bavaria Film GmbH is acquiring the Story House Group’s Story House Productions GmbH, Berlin, and Story House Pictures GmbH, Unterföhring, via its wholly owned subsidiary Bavaria Film Content GmbH.

Long-running series from Story House include “Terra X – A day in…,” “The Great Food Report” with star chef Nelson Müller for ZDF, “Galileo Plus” (ProSieben), “Reeperbahn privat!” (RTLzwei), “Trucker Babes” (Kabel eins), “King of Trucks” (DMAX), and “Dignity” (Joyn, HBO Amazon Prime Latin) Currently, Story House Pictures currently producing drama series “Sisi” for RTL and BETA.

APPOINTMENT

New York and London based business International Literary Properties has appointed Hilary Strong as CEO of U.K. and Europe. She will have responsibility for the U.K. and European acquisition and film and TV exploitation program, both from inherited literary estates and from living authors.

In her previous role as CEO for Agatha Christie Ltd, Strong closed a deal for over 20 hours of BBC Agatha Christie specials, including “And Then There Were None,” “The Pale Horse,” and “Ordeal by Innocence.” She also brokered a deal with Fox that led to her executive producing successful feature film “Murder on the Orient Express,” and to a second film, “Death on the Nile,” due for a post-pandemic release.