Jodie Whittaker Could Exit ‘Doctor Who’ After Next Season (Report)

Jodie Whittaker could depart iconic BBC science fiction series “Doctor Who,” according to a report in U.K. tabloid Daily Mirror.

The Mirror reports that the actor’s departure is being kept under wraps, but is an open secret on set. Whittaker is the 13th actor and the first woman to play the beloved British character.

“We won’t be commenting on any speculation around Jodie’s future on the show,” a BBC spokesperson told Variety.

Variety has also reached out to Whittaker’s reps for comment, but didn’t receive a response by press time.

A departure for Whittaker after three seasons wouldn’t be hugely out of the ordinary: this has been the practice for most actors playing the Doctor in the show’s recent seasons.

The Mirror report also states that Whittaker’s co-stars Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole are set to leave the show, but that showrunner Chris Chibnall will remain.

The BBC announced Jan. 1 that actor and comedian John Bishop has joined the cast of “Doctor Who,” playing a character named Dan.

The 13th season of “Doctor Who” began filming in November 2020. Bishop has already begun filming and will make his first appearance when the series starts on BBC One later this year.

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, said: “We are beyond thrilled to have John Bishop joining ‘Doctor Who.’ Alongside Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill, John is a wonderful addition to the show and we have no doubt that series 13 is going to be another thrilling set of adventures for the Doctor.”

“Doctor Who” began in 1963 and follows the adventures of a Time Lord known as The Doctor, an extraterrestrial being with a human appearance. The Doctor travels the universe in a time-travelling spaceship called the Tardis.