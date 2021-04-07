See First Teaser for Jodie Turner-Smith’s ‘Anne Boleyn’

ViacomCBS-backed U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 has revealed a teaser for its keenly anticipated series “Anne Boleyn,” starring “Queen & Slim” actor Jodie Turner-Smith.

The teaser begins by quoting Variety, saying “There’s a new Queen in town,” and goes on to show the actor walking tensely through a royal court.

Turner-Smith stars as Tudor queen Anne Boleyn — the most notorious of Henry VIII’s wives, best known for her untimely demise by execution — in the three-part psychological thriller.

Produced by Fable Pictures and Sony Pictures Television, “Anne Boleyn” garnered headlines last year for Turner-Smith’s casting, which marks one of a handful of times a Black actor has portrayed a major royal figure on a British terrestrial broadcaster. The show wrapped production on location in Yorkshire in December, and is set to air later this year.

“Anne Boleyn” will explore the final months of Boleyn’s life from her perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her. The series will depict the key moments that cause Anne to topple, reflecting her strength, fatal vulnerabilities and determination to be an equal among men.

The ensemble cast includes Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You,” “Gangs of London”) as Anne’s brother and Tudor nobleman George Boleyn. As revealed by Variety, Mark Stanley (“White House Farm”) is Henry VIII, and Lola Petticrew (“Dating Amber”) is Anne’s love rival Jane Seymour.

Newcomer Eve Hedderwick Turner has penned the series, which is directed by Lynsey Miller (“Deadwater Fell,” “Doing Money,” “The Boy With The Topknot”).