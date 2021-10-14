Jodie Comer to Receive Variety Outstanding Achievement Award With Edinburgh TV Festival

“The Last Duel” star Jodie Comer is set to receive the Variety Outstanding Achievement Award, distributed in association with the Edinburgh TV Festival as part of the organization’s annual TV Awards.

The honor celebrates Comer’s extensive body of work, which ranges from BBC America’s “Killing Eve” to international blockbusters such as “Free Guy” and more recently, Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel.” The actor’s award will be paired with a wide-ranging conversation with Variety.

“Jodie Comer has never ceased to surprise with her extraordinary versatility and knack for selecting roles that really get under the skin,” said Variety international editor Manori Ravindran. “From her performances in the BBC’s ‘Thirteen’ and Channel 4’s ‘Help’ to playing one of television’s most entertaining villains in ‘Killing Eve’ and making her major film debut in ‘Free Guy,’ Jodie is wonderfully unpredictable and always electric on screen. We are thrilled to present her with Variety and the Edinburgh TV Festival’s Outstanding Achievement Award.”

The Edinburgh TV Awards will be virtual for a second year, taking place on the Edinburgh TV Festival’s official Twitter account @EdinburghTVFest from 1 p.m. BST on Oct. 21.

The ceremony celebrates TV and entertainment from the last 12 months, with British-Kurdish comedian Kae Kurd on hosting duties and other celebrity guests revealing this year’s winners. Kurd — who takes over hosting duties from last year’s Munya Chawawa — will host the awards with an exclusive stand up set.

The Breakthrough Talent category includes a number of rising stars, including Olly Alexander, Rosie Jones, Yinka Bokinni, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells and Hector Abbott.

Meanwhile, the Best TV Actor categories include Anna Maxwell Martin, Tanya Moodie, Anjana Vasan, OT Fagbenle, Joe Gilgun, David Tennant, Jason Watkins, Keeley Hawes, Rakie Ayola, and Billie Piper.

Nominees for Best TV Presenter award will include Anita Rani, Grayson Perry, Bradley Walsh, Romesh Ranganathan, Graham Norton and Roman Kemp.