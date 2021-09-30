David Tennant-Starrer ‘Litvinenko’ Headlines Impressive ITV Studios Autumn Sales Slate – Global Bulletin

MARKET

ITV Studios has unveiled a raft of pre-sales for several of its titles and released details about its scripted slate of shows which the company will present to buyers from around the world at its Fall Festival Drama day, Wednesday Oct. 6.

Commissioned by ITV and Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT), the new drama series “Litvinenko,” from writer George Kay, is a four-part true-crime drama starring David Tennant. The series, which is produced by Patrick Spence, ITV Studios and Tiger Aspect Productions, recounts the real-life story of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer was killed by polonium poisoning in 2006, initiating one of the Metropolitan Police’s most complicated investigations in its history.

Pre-sales deals announced by ITV Studios include major series “The Ipcress File,” “The Long Call,” and “Showtrial,” and a number of shows will hit the market next week including “Our House” (Red Planet Pictures), “Holding” (Happy Prince), “Redemption” (Tall Story Pictures, Metropolitan Films), “Tell Me Everything” (Noho Film & Television), “Vise Le Coeur” (Beaubourg Fiction), “Jerusalem” (Drama Team), “Spreadsheet” (Northern Pictures) and “Ten Year Old Tom” (Work Friends, Tomorrow Studios). Also hitting the market on at the Fall Festival Drama are the second seasons of “Bump,” (Rodshow Rough Diamond) “Romulus,” (Sky, Cattleya & Groenlandia) “Noughts & Crosses” (Mammoth Screen) and “Petra” (Cattleya, Bartleby Film).

RIGHTS

One hot-button issue dominated conversation at this week’s Iberseries Platino Industria: Independent producer IP ownership of series and movies made with OTT platforms. The issue looks to be soon up for first-round approval by Spain’s Council of Ministers before submission to parliament. In such a context, at IPI, the European Producers Club met with Fipca, Latin America’s federation of producers associations, to strengthen dialog and co-production between the two regions.

Between them, the two industry orgs represent over 1,000 producers. Latin America’s film and TV support systems are inspired by Europe. Its industry is now looking to share more European initiatives such as defining what companies can be considered independent producers and a collaboration in the dissemination of the EPC Code of Fair Practices when working with streaming studios. Another goal is to encourage co-production between Europe and Latin America. – John Hopewell

PARTNERSHIP

Spanish content studio Secuoya Studios and Mexican production company BTF Media have announced that they are merging their content divisions under the new Micelio Media Group brand, and maintain a permanent presence in Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the U.S. The group will establish an in-house distribution company operating in those countries, and market the companies’ legacy and current content catalogs globally, as well as new IPs from Secuoya, BTF Media and any future companies which might come within the scope of the merger. Micelio will feature a cross-cutting marketing department established to generate a bespoke brand positioning system, and a business affairs team composed of industry vets to optimize production profitability. The department will also help structure financial support for projects initiated by the new group with project financing as well as incubator and accelerator initiatives. In total, Micelio Media Group expects to develop and produce more than 150 film and TV formats and IPs in the next few years, in addition to its work in acquiring IPs from other labels. The merger was announced at the Iberseries Platino Industria event, currently taking place in Madrid.

AWARD

Danish director Susanne Bier has been unveiled as the recipient of this year’s honorary European Achievement in World Cinema Award. Bier will be presented with the honor by the European Film Academy at the 34th European Film Awards Ceremony on Dec. 11. Most recently, Bier headed HBO’s high-profile miniseries “The Undoing,” starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, and in 2022 will direct the first season Showtime’s “The First Lady” starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson and Kiefer Sutherland. Over the course of her illustrious career, Bier was the first woman director to win an Oscar (“In a Better World”), Golden Globe (“In a Better World”), Primetime Emmy Award (“The Night Manager”) and a European Film Award (“Hævnen,” “Love Is All You Need”).