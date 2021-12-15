ITV Brings Back ‘The Masked Dancer’ for Season 2

U.S. broadcaster Fox may still be making up its mind about a second season of “The Masked Dancer,” but over in the U.K., ITV is hitting the dance floor for another round.

The British commercial broadcaster has commissioned Scottish production company Bandicoot for Season 2 of the entertainment series, which first premiered in May. The Argonon Group-backed outfit also makes “The Masked Singer” for ITV, which comes back for Season 3 on Jan. 1, just days after holiday special “The Masked Singalong” airs on Christmas Day.

Season 2 of “The Masked Dancer” will return with an 8 x 90′ episode order in 2022.

Joel Dommett returns for hosting duties and will be joined by a panel set to be announced next year. Last year’s celebrity judges included Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan, with the likes of John Bishop, Holly Willoughby and David Walliams also joining as special guests for the first season.

In the U.S., “The Masked Dancer” premiered in December 2020 but Fox has yet to reveal whether the show will come back. It’s produced Stateside by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television.

“The Masked Dancer” sees 12 celebrities dressed in outrageous costumes busting out their best moves. Similar to the concept behind “Masked Singer,” the aim is to keep their true identity hidden for as long as possible whilst each week, the celebrity detectives decode clues and figure out who’s behind that mask.

Bandicoot managing director Derek McLean and creative director Daniel Nettleton said: “’The Masked Dancer’ wowed audiences last year and we’re thrilled to bring back the show for another series of crazy costumes, mind-blowing moves and maddeningly compelling clues. With the mayhem we’re lining up for 2022, we are already planning for the most bonkers series yet.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment commissioning, added: “Only on ‘The Masked Dancer’ would dancing flamingos, frogs and car washes keep the nation on the edge of their seats, so we’re very happy to bring back more of the same bonkers entertainment in 2022.”

The series is executive produced by McLean, Nettleton and Claire Horton. It was commissioned for ITV by Rawcliffe and Joe Mace.