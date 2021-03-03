Starzplay Swoops For Hit Drama ‘It’s a Sin’ in Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

Starzplay has swooped for Russell T. Davies’ hit drama “It’s a Sin” in Germany and Italy.

The Lionsgate-backed platform, which has been steadily expanding its global footprint in the last year, has bought the five-part series from All3Media International.

Produced by RED and commissioned by U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 with HBO Max, the limited series is written and executive produced by BAFTA-winning writer Davies (“Queer as Folk,” “A Very English Scandal,” “Years and Years”) with Nicola Shindler (“Happy Valley,” “The Stranger”) also executive producing.

Premiering in Germany at the Berlinale this week, where Davies will be in conversation with Variety, “It’s A Sin” follows a group of friends living in London through the 1980s and forced to navigate the pain and isolation of the AIDS epidemic.

The drama explores the lives of gay youth Ritchie (Olly Alexander), Roscoe (Omari Douglas) and Colin (Callum Scott Howells) as they embark on a new life in the city. The group and their best friend Jill (Lydia West) find themselves thrown together, and soon share each other’s adventures. But their lives will soon be tested in ways they never imagined as AIDS casts its long shadow.

Led by Alexander, Douglas, Howells, West (“Years and Years”) and Nathaniel Curtis, the cast also includes Keeley Hawes (“Bodyguard,” “The Durrells”), Shaun Dooley (“Gentleman Jack,” “Broadchurch”), Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother,” “Gone Girl”), Stephen Fry (“Wilde,” “Gosford Park”) and Tracy Ann Oberman (“Friday Night Dinner,” “Toast of London”).

“It’s A Sin” has everything that Starzplay looks to offer our audience who has come to expect edgy and provocative content from our service,” said Superna Kalle, executive VP of Starz International Digital Networks. “An award-winning writer, an extremely talented cast, and not least of all, a beautiful and poignant story with complex characters set in an important time in history. We’re very proud to add ‘It’s a Sin’ to our content offering.”

Paul Corney, senior VP of global digital sales at All3Media International, added, “Starzplay is a great partner for a number of All3Media International series and we are delighted they will be presenting this beautiful piece of storytelling by Russell T Davies to their subscribers on their service in Europe. The show will have audiences laughing and crying and we have every confidence they will love it as much as we do.”

Starzplay’s line-up in Germany and Italy includes “Normal People,” “The Great” and “Ramy.”