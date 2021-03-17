‘I May Destroy You’ Wins Three as BBC Leads U.K.’s Royal Television Society Program Awards

Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” capped a triumphant edition of the U.K.’s Royal Television Society program awards for the BBC as the broadcaster scored 14 wins.

Coel won actor – female, and writer, and the show also won best miniseries.

In addition to the 29 competitive categories, three further awards were presented. The Judges’ Award was presented to Anne Mensah, VP, original series at Netflix, for her commitment to reflecting society’s diversity on screen; the Outstanding Achievement Award went to “It’s a Sin” creator Russell T. Davies; and the Special Award went to trade association PACT, for its contribution and support to the U.K. television industry throughout 2020.

Chair of the awards, Big Talk Productions CEO Kenton Allen, said: “The incredible range of programming we have seen across all genres and categories in this uniquely challenging year has been exceptional and a terrific representation of the thriving and constantly innovating television industry we have in the U.K.”

The Winners

Actor (Female)

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” (Various Artists/FALKNA for BBC One and HBO)

Actor (Male)

Shaun Parkes – “Small Axe” (Turbine Studios and Lammas Park for BBC One)

Arts

“Grayson’s Art Club” (Swan Films for Channel 4)

Breakthrough Award

Mae Martin – “Feel Good” (Objective Fiction and Objective Media Group Scotland for Channel 4 and Netflix)

Children’s Program

“IRL with Team Charlene” (ITN Productions for ITV & CITV)

Comedy Entertainment

“The Ranganation” (Zeppotron for BBC Two)

Comedy Performance (Female)

Gbemisola Ikumelo – “Famalam” (BBC Studios for BBC Three)

Comedy Performance (Male)

Youssef Kerkour – “Home” (Jantaculum and Channel X for Channel 4)

Daytime Program

“Loose Women” (ITV Studios – Daytime for ITV)

Documentary Series

“Once Upon a Time in Iraq’ (KEO Films for BBC Two)

Drama Series

“In My Skin” (Expectation for BBC Three and BBC One Wales)

Entertainment

“The Masked Singer” (Bandicoot Scotland for ITV)

Entertainment Performance

Big Narstie & Mo Gilligan – “The Big Narstie Show” (Expectation/Dice Productions for Channel 4)

Formatted Popular Factual

“Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back” (Rumpus Media for Channel 4)

History

“Damilola: The Boy Next Door” (Acme Films for Channel 4)

Live Event

“The Third Day: Autumn” (Sky Studios, Plan B Entertainment and Punchdrunk Entertainment for Sky Arts)

Miniseries

“I May Destroy You” (Various Artists/FALKNA for BBC One and HBO)

Presenter

Joe Lycett – “The Great British Sewing Bee” (Love Productions for BBC One)

RTS Channel of the Year

BBC One

Science & Natural History

“The Surgeon’s Cut” (BBC Studios Production for Netflix)

Scripted Comedy

“The Young Offenders” (Vico Films for BBC Three)

Single Documentary

“Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me” (Wonder and New Era Global Productions for BBC One)

Single Drama

“Elizabeth Is Missing” (STV Studios for BBC One)

Soap and Continuing Drama

“Casualty” (BBC Studios for BBC One)

Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit

Michael Holding – “England v West Indies” (Sky Sports for Sky Sports Cricket)

Sports Program

“England v West Indies 1st Test – Black Lives Matter” (Sky Sports for Sky Sports Cricket)

Writer – Comedy

Mae Martin and Joe Hampson – “Feel Good” (Objective Fiction and Objective Media Group Scotland for Channel 4 and Netflix)

Writer – Drama

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You” (Various Artists/FALKNA for BBC One and HBO)

Judges’ Award

Anne Mensah

Outstanding Achievement Award

Russell T. Davies

Special Award

PACT