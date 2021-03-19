‘Attenborough’s Life in Colour’ Producer Humble Bee Films Hires BBC Studios Executive Jayne Edwards (EXCLUSIVE)

“Attenborough’s Life in Colour” producer Humble Bee Films is strengthening its team with the hire of BBC Studios Natural History Unit executive Jayne Edwards as head of development.

Humble Bee recently hired long-time Icon Films executive Stephen McQuillan as its creative director. Edwards will report into McQuillan and will commence her role immediately.

Based in Bristol, Edwards will help expand the business into the premium factual space, developing and pitching science, history and specialist factual programming while also building on the company’s core slate of blue-chip factual productions, which includes BBC One, Netflix and Channel Nine Australia natural history co-production “Attenborough’s Life in Colour.” She will also oversee Humble Bee’s growing development team.

At the BBC Studios Natural History Unit, Edwards was development executive primarily leading U.S. and SVOD developments. Prior to this, she was creative executive at BBC Studios and was formerly head of development at Off the Fence.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the hugely respected and very well liked team at Humble Bee Films during an exciting time for the company,” said Edwards. “I can’t wait to begin developing an ambitious slate that not only builds on their success but also takes them into new territories across factual.”

“Jayne has lived and breathed the U.K. natural history scene for the last few years now and has a superb reputation across the industry – but she also has a great eye for specialist factual, history and science programming,” said McQuillan. “It’s this blend of experience that makes her an exciting fit for Humble Bee Films, as the company looks to broaden its slate into the premium factual space alongside its already stellar lineup of blue-chip content.”

Humble Bee, one of the U.K.’s leading independent premium factual TV outfits, specializes in high-end natural history, science and history programming for a range of international broadcasters.

The company’s slate includes “David Attenborough’s Natural Curiosities” for UKTV, BBC Worldwide and BBC Two; “Attenborough and the Giant Elephant” for BBC One and CBC; “Amazing Pigs” for Terra Mater Factual Studios, Smithsonian Channel and Arte; “Tasmania: Weird and Wonderful” for Terra Mater Factual Studios and BBC Two; “Planet Parrot” and “The Real Dingo” for Terra Mater Factual Studios; as well as BBC Two and Animal Planet singles “Walrus: Two Tonne Tusker” and “Komodo: The Dragon’s Bite.”