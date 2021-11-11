Hugo Weaving Starrer ‘Love Me,’ a Warner Television Aquarius Series, Acquired by DCD Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Continuing its strong relationship with top-notch Australian drama series, London-based DCD Rights has acquired for international distribution the anticipated high-end series “Love Me,” starring Hugo Weaving (“Lord Of The Rings,” “The Matrix”).

The first drama series to enter production for Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia, “Love Me” also marks its first project for Australian SVOD service Binge, launched in May last year by the Foxtel Group.

News of the “Love Me” acquisition comes as DCD Rights has pre-sold has season two of the “The Secrets She Keeps” to AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now in the U.S. and Canada and BBC One and iPlayer in the U.K. The series is produced by Sydney-based Lingo Pictures Production for Paramount Plus.

Enjoying major production investment from Screen Australia and financed with support from Film Victoria, “Love Me” is now in production.

The six-hour romantic drama turns on how love can appear at the most inconvenient of times, as it does for Clara, Glen and Aaron, different family members at different stages in their lives, who find themselves at an emotional crossroads following an unexpected life-changing event.

Weaving is joined in the cast by Bojana Novakovic (“Birds of Prey,” “Shameless,” “Operation Buffalo”), William Lodder (“Wakefield,” “Go Karts”), Sarah Peirse (“”Sweet Tooth,” “Stateless”) and Shalom Brune-Franklin (“The Tourist,” “Line of Duty”).

The first season of “The Secrets She Keeps,” adapted from best-selling author Michael Robotham’s acclaimed novel and starring Laura Carmichael (“Downton Abbey,” “Marcella”) and Jessica De Gouw (“Arrow,” “Underground”), opened on BBC One in July 2020 to become the channel’s best new Monday night launch to date for the year.

Now in production, and receiving funding from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW, the second season of “The Secrets She Keeps” will see both Carmichael and De Gouw returning, picking up the story from the dramatic finale of series one.

“‘Love Me’ takes a funny, sophisticated and heartfelt look at the most universal and relatable of themes – love and grief. In our complex and confrontational world, it is a timely reminder that we’re all as inadequate and remarkable as each other,” said Nicky Davies Williams, CEO of DCD Rights.

She added: “The first season of ‘The Secrets She Keeps’ has been a significant international success and we are sure that the continuation of this gripping story will once more hit a chord and intrigue audiences around the world.”